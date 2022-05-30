Banxso Launches with Critical Acclaim, Financial Outlets Declare New Broker a Success
The new online trading brokerage sees immediate success with the launchJOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banxso.com launches to critical acclaim and numerous articles published about the latest online trading brokerage to enter the South African marketspace. The broker opened for business on April 1st, 2022, and traders immediately began to deposit funds and execute trades.
Feedback on the technologically advanced platform was overwhelmingly positive. The broker has taken the time to do the research to develop a site that’s easy to use, intuitive and powerful. Traders benefit from knowing they’re in a top tier trading space while making their financial decisions. They can trust the site and platform to perform quickly and accurately.
Trading with Education
Banxso leads in yet another area: Education. Banxso provides a full academy of forex training, forex education, cryptocurrency education, stock trading tutorials and much more. No matter the asset you want to trade, Banxso has educational tools that can help you make your smartest trades ever. It’s all open source and available on the Banxso YouTube channel 24/7.
The training academy offers everything from tutorials to webinars, chart analysis courses to cryptocurrency trading. All the different products you can imagine to trade have educational materials to help you learn the best methods to trade the products you choose.
A variety of Products, Backed by Top Tier Service
Banxso has several platforms to choose to trade on, and has different account types with a variety of features and benefits. There’s bound to be an account type that will be a perfect fit for you. Each account has full access to the Banxso Academy, and professional tools to equip you on your trading journey.
Take advantage today of all the services offered at Banxso. In addition, if you ever need help or have questions, their top tier service department is ready and waiting to assist. You can place your inquiry with them via LiveChat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Telephone, and you can even meet with a Success Manager in person if you’re in the Johannesburg area.
Banxso prides itself on being open, transparent and accessible to its clients. Traders never have to worry about this broker working “banker’s hours'' or not being accessible. With four different ways to reach Customer Service, you can rest assured that your inquiry will be handled quickly and efficiently.
Corporate Sponsorship and Charitable Activities
Banxso recently secured their partnership with both the South African Football Association, home of the Bafana Bafana Football Team. These growing partnerships are part of Banxso’s efforts to support local community teams and become embedded in the community it serves.
In addition to entertaining sponsorships. Banxso believes in being a good corporate citizen. They’ve partnered with artists conglomerate Monkeybiz to ensure that artists in South Africa continue to have a platform to display and sell their art. The proceeds from these sales translate to income for their families, providing food, clothing, shelter and other necessities.
