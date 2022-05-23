Banxso Announces New Partnership with South Africa National Football Team

Bafana Bafana 2022 Banxso (Man and Balloon)

The online neo-broker is now the Bafana Bafana team’s official online trading partner

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banxso , an award-winning, FCSA regulated South African multi-asset brokerage company, has announced its partnership with the South Africa National Football Team as its official online trading partner to provide financial services such as Zero Commission Stock Trading, Commodities Futures and Currencies Options.Since its inception, Banxso has made giant strides to become the top South African broker, developing a reputation for its innovative, customer-focused approach and advanced technology.This new partnership with Bafana Bafana demonstrates the company’s rapid growth, and will further help Banxso create awareness of its new brand through strategic branding across the team’s calendar season, content on the South African Football Association (SAFA) website and through activations with customers and fans online and at various events, with a range of exclusive offers and promotions.“We have been impressed by Banxso’s ambition and drive to build such a successful business from just a startup, and we see parallels between them and Bafana Bafana in how they strive for success,” said Dr. Danny Jordaan, president of SAFA. “This is a new and innovative chapter for all of us."Using the Banxso trading platform, investors can buy and sell fractional shares on international markets with zero commission, trade major global currencies, and speculate on commodities like oil, gold and silver. The Banxso platform also includes cutting edge features such as AI automatic decision tools and social trading features for those who don’t want to trade on their own. The Banxso platform has endless integrations with world-leading trading providers such as MetaTrader, TipRanks, Trading Central and ZuluTrade - all free when opening an account.“At Banxso, we're all about giving our customers the competitive edge,” said Michael Salomon, chief commercial officer at Banxso. “As we started looking into launching our brand, we felt there were many similarities in partnering with our senior men’s national team as we move towards gaining that leading edge; and Bafana Bafana personifies this on and off the field.”Opening an account with Banxso is free, and traders receive dedicated 24/7 human support with smart, fast and on-the-go trading in virtually all of today's top asset classes with no commission fees.Learn more about South Africa’s renowned online broker at https://banxso.com About BanxsoBanxso is an award winning, FSCA regulated South African multi-asset brokerage company that focuses on providing financial services such as Zero Commission Stock Trading, Commodities Futures and Currencies Options. Banxso is trusted by savvy investors for its high-tech algorithms and AI-based systems that are custom-designed to give investors expert trading knowledge. For more information, visit https://banxso.com and follow along on social media @banxsocom.

