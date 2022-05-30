VSP-St Albans DUI / Driving license suspended case # 22A2002735
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2002735
TROOPER: Sgt Derek Rolandini
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 at 0217 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT2 North Hero, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Driving License Suspended
ACCUSED: Preston Ryder
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the south bound lane of RT 2 in North Hero. Upon arrival Troopers located Preston Ryder sleeping in the driver’s seat his vehicle. The vehicle was running and the transmission was in park. It was stationary in the south bound lane of RT 2. Troopers woke Ryder and began speaking with him. During the investigation Ryder displayed indicators of impairment. He was subsequently arrested for DUI.
Ryder was transported to the St Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Ryder was later released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of DUI and Driving with License Suspended.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Grand Isle
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.