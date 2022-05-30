VSP-St Albans DUI / Driving license suspended case # 22A2002735

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2002735

TROOPER: Sgt Derek Rolandini

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 at 0217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT2 North Hero, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Driving License Suspended

ACCUSED: Preston Ryder

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the south bound lane of RT 2 in North Hero. Upon arrival Troopers located Preston Ryder sleeping in the driver’s seat his vehicle. The vehicle was running and the transmission was in park. It was stationary in the south bound lane of RT 2. Troopers woke Ryder and began speaking with him. During the investigation Ryder displayed indicators of impairment. He was subsequently arrested for DUI.

Ryder was transported to the St Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Ryder was later released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of DUI and Driving with License Suspended.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/22 at 0830 hours

COURT: Grand Isle

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.