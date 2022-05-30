Eco-dairy complex built in Son La province

VIETNAM, May 30 -

The ground-breaking ceremony of the project in Mộc Châu. — VNA/VNS Photo

SƠN LA — A ground-breaking ceremony for a closed-loop dairy complex was held in Mộc Châu District, Sơn La Province on Saturday.

The project comprises an eco, high-tech cow farm, and a high-tech milk processing plant. The cow farm will also offer eco-tourism services, over a total area of 150ha and an investment worth VNĐ1 trillion (US$43.1 million).

Covering 26ha, the VNĐ2 trillion plant is designed to have a daily capacity of nearly 500 tonnes of milk initially, which will double in the second phase.

The Mộc Châu Dairy Cattle Breeding JSC (Mộc Châu Milk) and Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) are the main investors in the project.

Present at the ceremony, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính pointed out the unique potential of Mộc Châu, which he said could enable the locality to develop agriculture, industry, services and tourism.

Mộc Châu is expected to become a major economic centre of Sơn La and the northwestern region at large, he said.

The leader said the project would help to restructure the local agriculture towards modernity, raise added values, and form a sustainable agricultural product production and consumption chain.

He asked Vinamilk, Mộc Châu Milk and Sơn La to contribute to promoting the circular, green economy and environmental protection through the project and others.

Sơn La should review its planning scheme to fully tap its potential, opportunities and competitive edge, and adopt typical policies and mechanisms to attract more resources, especially from the public-private partnership (PPP), to spur development, the PM said.

He also asked the insiders to ensure the interests of businesses, people and the State harmoniously, and pay attention to the resettlement work, saying residents in the project area must be moved to better places. — VNS