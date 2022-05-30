Westminster/Simple Assault x2; Simple Assault x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 @1717 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish
VIOLATION: Simple Assault x2
NAME: July A. Clark
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/29/2022, at approximately 1717 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault at the Cavendish Gorge in the town of Cavendish, County of Windsor, Vermont. Vermont State Police investigated the alleged assault and subsequently arrested 42-year-old July A. Clark and her juvenile son for physically assaulting two juveniles.
Clark was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 07/26/2022 at 0800 hours to answer for the two counts of simple assault. Clark’s juvenile son was issued a juvenile citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Family Division, on 08/03/22, at 0830 hours to answer the two counts of simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 07/26/2022 @ 0800; 08/03/2022 @ 0830
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
