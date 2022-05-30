Westminster/Simple Assault x2; Simple Assault x2

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 @1717 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish

VIOLATION: Simple Assault x2

NAME: July A. Clark

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/29/2022, at approximately 1717 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault at the Cavendish Gorge in the town of Cavendish, County of Windsor, Vermont. Vermont State Police investigated the alleged assault and subsequently arrested 42-year-old July A. Clark and her juvenile son for physically assaulting two juveniles.

Clark was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 07/26/2022 at 0800 hours to answer for the two counts of simple assault. Clark’s juvenile son was issued a juvenile citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Family Division, on 08/03/22, at 0830 hours to answer the two counts of simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 07/26/2022 @ 0800; 08/03/2022 @ 0830

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov