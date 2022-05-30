Submit Release
Westminster/Simple Assault x2; Simple Assault x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

                                                                                                          

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1003272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 @1717 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish

VIOLATION: Simple Assault x2

 

NAME: July A. Clark

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 05/29/2022, at approximately 1717 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault at the Cavendish Gorge in the town of Cavendish, County of Windsor, Vermont. Vermont State Police investigated the alleged assault and subsequently arrested 42-year-old July A. Clark and her juvenile son for physically assaulting two juveniles.

 

Clark was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 07/26/2022 at 0800 hours to answer for the two counts of simple assault. Clark’s juvenile son was issued a juvenile citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Family Division, on 08/03/22, at 0830 hours to answer the two counts of simple assault.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   07/26/2022 @ 0800; 08/03/2022 @ 0830

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

