St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Franklin

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 22A2002217  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling 

STATION: St. Albans  

CONTACT#: 524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/20/2022 @ 1206 hours 

STREET: Browns Corner Road and Hanna Road Intersection 

TOWN: Franklin 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  

WEATHER: Clear and sunny 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Michael Leadbeater 

AGE:   68  

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2018 

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru 

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage 

INJURIES: Front seat passenger sustained minor injuries. Not transported by rescue. 

 

VEHICLE #2 

OPERATOR: Devin Gebo 

AGE:  25 

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013 

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford 

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Front End damage 

INJURIES: Minor leg injuries. Transported to NWMC by ambulance 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time State Troopers along with members of local fire and rescue squads responded to the intersection of Browns Corner and Hanna Road in the town of Franklin for a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 was traveling West on Hanna Rd. Upon arrival to the intersection of Browns Corner Rd operator #1 attempted to continue onto Hanna Road. While negotiating the turn vehicle #1 collided head-on into vehicle #2 which was approaching on Browns Corner Road and had the right of way at this intersection. There were minor injuries reported and operator #2 was transported to the hospital for treatment.  

 

