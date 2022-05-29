St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Franklin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2002217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/20/2022 @ 1206 hours

STREET: Browns Corner Road and Hanna Road Intersection

TOWN: Franklin

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear and sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Leadbeater

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage

INJURIES: Front seat passenger sustained minor injuries. Not transported by rescue.

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Devin Gebo

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Front End damage

INJURIES: Minor leg injuries. Transported to NWMC by ambulance

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time State Troopers along with members of local fire and rescue squads responded to the intersection of Browns Corner and Hanna Road in the town of Franklin for a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 was traveling West on Hanna Rd. Upon arrival to the intersection of Browns Corner Rd operator #1 attempted to continue onto Hanna Road. While negotiating the turn vehicle #1 collided head-on into vehicle #2 which was approaching on Browns Corner Road and had the right of way at this intersection. There were minor injuries reported and operator #2 was transported to the hospital for treatment.