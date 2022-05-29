St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Franklin
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2002217
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/20/2022 @ 1206 hours
STREET: Browns Corner Road and Hanna Road Intersection
TOWN: Franklin
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear and sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Leadbeater
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage
INJURIES: Front seat passenger sustained minor injuries. Not transported by rescue.
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Devin Gebo
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Taurus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Front End damage
INJURIES: Minor leg injuries. Transported to NWMC by ambulance
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time State Troopers along with members of local fire and rescue squads responded to the intersection of Browns Corner and Hanna Road in the town of Franklin for a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 was traveling West on Hanna Rd. Upon arrival to the intersection of Browns Corner Rd operator #1 attempted to continue onto Hanna Road. While negotiating the turn vehicle #1 collided head-on into vehicle #2 which was approaching on Browns Corner Road and had the right of way at this intersection. There were minor injuries reported and operator #2 was transported to the hospital for treatment.