Edie Hand of Hand ‘N Hand Entertainment, Presents Nashville Women in Film & Television Award to Jeannie Seely

Nashville Women in Film & Television Alice Award Recipients and Presenters -Photo by: Moments by Moser Photography

Hand ‘N Hand Entertainment also featured two recently produced documentaries to the SWIFT Summit audience

Like George, in It’s a Wonderful Life, my destination in life was not what I had planned. This is my season to flourish and realize my purpose in life has taken me to the right destination after all.” — Edie Hand

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the recent Southern Women in Film and Television Summit held in Nashville, International author, film producer, and radio/television personality, Edie Hand had the honor of presenting the Nashville Women in Film & Television’s Legacy Award to country music legend and soon-to-be fifty-five-year member of the Grand Ole Opry®, Jeannie Seely.

Jeannie Seely's deep, moving vocals earned her the nickname of “Miss Country Soul,” a title that’s still used today. An esteemed singer, songwriter, producer, actress, author and on-air personality, Seely added another title, “Doctor,” to her resume when she was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Arts from Lincoln Memorial University in 2019.

The Alice Awards, named after Alice Guy-Blache, the world’s first female director, honors women across various entertainment segments. Also, receiving awards were singer/songwriter Kelly Lang and Mandy Barnett, who famously brought the Patsy Cline story to theater audiences across the country.

Hand N Hand Entertainment President Edie Hand shared, “It was wonderful to be a part of the SWIFT Summit and the many events they hosted. I was especially excited about their Faith in Film Breakfast. Sheila Erwin author of the book Raising Up Dreamers: Find and Grow Your Child’s God-Given Talents. was the keynote speaker.

Hand N Hand also shared two of their recent documentaries at the summit. The first was part of the “Women of True Grit” brand; a series that interviews women who share their tools in their personal and professional worlds to turn hard things into beautiful situations. The episode viewed originally debuted on Alabama Public Television in the fall of 2021 and featured Dr. Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College, and Dr. Kimberly Robinson, CEO of US Space and Rocket Center.

The second documentary tells the story of James Edwin Coyle, a Catholic Priest who was assassinated 100 years ago in Birmingham, Alabama for his faith and embrace of all people.

This documentary had its first airing on February 24th on Alabama Public Television. Father Coyle: Life and Legacy will air in August of 2022 on the worldwide EWTN Catholic network.

The growth of documentary films and those producing them has grown tremendously over the last few years. Edie Hand participated in the SWIFT Summit panel discussion on Documentary Filmmaking along with Tom Neff, the founder of the Documentary Channel. Edie said, “There is something about documentaries that allows you to tell a story in an authentic fashion that connects with audiences.”

Along with her writing, speaking, and producing Edie Hand is active with the Nashville Women in Film & Television organization and as an advisor to the Board Members works toward helping to grow the group and broaden its impact locally and beyond.



Edie Hand:

Edie Hand is a businesswoman, speaker, media personality, filmmaker, international author, and Mom. She has co-authored over twenty-five books and much of her focus on films and music stems from her family legacy including her late cousin Elvis Presley. The Edie Hand Foundation’s brand “Women of True Grit” is her mission to encourage women to share their stories and passions from the trials they face to their triumphs. Edie has partnered with Sinclair Broadcasting of Birmingham, Alabama, and beyond to share Women of True Grit Vignettes during midday shows and evening news coming this fall of 2022.

She has starred in National Commercials, and daytime television soaps, hosted TV programs and developed several radio shows across the country. She was the CEO of a full-service ad agency, Hand N Hand Advertising for over thirty years. In recent years she partnered with her Hollywood actor/businessman son, Linc Hand, to form Hand N Hand Entertainment to continue her writing for film, television, radio, podcasts, and workshops.

More information is available at www.ediehand.com and https://hhentertainment.biz

Women of True Grit Hub

Photo Credit: Moments by Moser Photography

Women of True Grit Episode Promotion