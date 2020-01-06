AutoZoom’s Solution Integrates with Wayne Reaves Dealership Software

Independent Auto Dealers Now Have More Streamlined Tools To Manage Their Operations

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Loan Technologies, LLC dba AutoZoom has announced that it's Scoring & BHPH Analytics platform now integrates with Wayne Reaves Software, a provider of dealer management software.

Scott Carlson, the founder and managing partner at Auto Loan Technologies, LLC said, “This integration will import customer contact information, saving AutoZoom users many keystrokes during the underwriting process while also simultaneously reconciling Contracted Status of each retail installment contract to the DMS. Even more importantly, our integration will auto-populate repossessed account date(s) and financial detail(s) into the AutoZoom Repo Analytics form.”

“We are happy to announce this integration to better service dealerships and their teams by its design to maximize buy-here, pay-here sales,” said Jason Reaves, President of Wayne Reaves Software. “This integration will allow the more efficient use of a leading industry predictive underwriting system while giving dealers the tools they need when closing deals to maximize portfolio performance and reduce bad debt.”

In addition to the Wayne Reaves integration, AutoZoom’s ANGL and ANGL Lite provide browser accessibility on most mobile devices. These benefits, along with periodic scoring model adjustments, means AutoZoom clients have the most current and flexible scoring models in the industry. For dealerships, this means more sales, greater control of repossession rate and frequency, better collateral recovery economics, and improved bad debt ratios.

Scott Carlson continued, “Arming underwriters with a dealership’s very own custom-fit AutoZoom scoring model improves their ability to identify and turn down career credit-abusers. And, now underwriters don’t have to involve the dealer or upper-management in every deal, so the store is better equipped to offer financing options to the majority of applicants while dealing with each customer’s limited financial resources and instability factors.”

Since 1987 Wayne Reaves Software has been a leading provider of dealer management software. Dealers also enjoy having the latest technology and leveraging responsive website platforms for attracting new buyers.

Wayne Reaves dealer clients can contact AutoZoom at (888) 493-6891 to get a demonstration of the AutoZoom solution and its integration with Wayne Reaves software.

About: Auto Loan Technologies, LLC. www.autozoom.com

Auto Loan Technologies’ programs, AutoZoom ANGL and ANGL Lite, are web-based scoring and BHPH analytics applications designed to meet the underwriting and analytics challenges of the buy-here-pay-here industry in today’s economy.

AutoZoom’s RESTful API (AutoZoom DMS SoftLink) is now available to all qualifying Dealership Management Software companies.

For more information contact:

Scott Carlson

Auto Loan Technologies, LLC dba AutoZoom

9001 Airport Freeway, Suite 760

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Phone: (817) 605-8770 or (888) 493-6891

Wayne Reaves | Auto Dealer Solutions

For more information on Wayne Reaves Software, visit www.waynereaves.com.

Wayne Reaves Software has been a leading provider of dealer management software since 1987. The DMS provides an easy to use experience for dealers of all types and sizes with multi-location and online hosting capability. The software is always up to date and backups are secured.

For more information contact:

Jerry Jennings

Wayne Reaves

6211 Thomaston Road

Macon, GA 31220

Phone: (800) 701-8082



