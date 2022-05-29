I-80 EB Closed in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound are closed between mile marker 232 (Route 42 / Buckhorn exit) and mile marker 236 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit), Columbia County for a vehicle crash.



A detour using Route 42 south, Route 11 north, and Route 487 north is in place. Motorists should expect delays in travel and drive with caution. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov.

