I-80 EB Closed in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound are closed between mile marker 232 (Route 42 / Buckhorn exit) and mile marker 236 (Route 487 / Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit), Columbia County for a vehicle crash.
 
A detour using Route 42 south, Route 11 north, and Route 487 north is in place. Motorists should expect delays in travel and drive with caution. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202, magbaker@pa.gov

###

