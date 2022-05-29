Los Angeles-Based Singer Marla Malvins Releases Powerful Devotional Single Sojugada Sooju Mallige

Sojugada Sooju Mallige (ಸೋಜುಗದ ಸೂಜೂ ಮಲ್ಲಿಗೆ) by Marla Malvins Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique (French-Kannada) by Marla Malvins Jaleby Baby Female Version Cover by Marla Malvins

Acclaimed French American vocalist Marla Malvins is again in the news with her devotional singles "Sojugada Sooju Mallige" & "Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique".

Marla's euphonious vocals on these tracks take you to a divine world! We are proud to be part of her journey!”” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with San Francisco-based music label company, VIKI Publishing® Music and an acclaimed father-daughter-duo authors/songwriters, Vinay Shankar & Kiara Shankar, the rising star Marla Malvins releases powerful devotional singles Sojugada Sooju Mallige & Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique in Kannada-English and Kannada-French lyrics.

In a collaboration sure to raise the spirit of many music fans, Marla collaborated with authors/songwriters Kiara Shankar and Vinay Shankar for her latest release. With a peaceful beat and production, Marla’s energetic voice “Sojugada Sooju Mallige”, a Kannada-English combination of lyrics, and "Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique", a French-Kannada combination of lyrics are now available across major digital streaming platforms and already winning praise from fans and the music industry figures alike. Truly divine and powerful, it’s a safe bet for the new song to reach far and wide.

Marla’s recently released cover songs, Skyfall, Havana, Bad Habits, Enjoy Enjaami, Billie Jean, Copines, Djadja, Gangnam Style, Touch it and Jalebi Baby has won her fans worldwide. Now, she delivers yet again with meditative and devotional tracks. She delivers to the world a spiritual retreat just what’s needed in these pandemic times.

Marla Malvins is signed to VIKI Publishing® Music.

VIKI Publishing® is bringing creative ideas to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more!

Did you know the songwriter Kiara Shankar is a fourteen-year-old acclaimed author?

Kiara's children's books, "Primrose’s Curse: A Fairytale of an Audacious Girl" and "Avocado the Turtle: The One and Only" have been published in fourteen different languages including English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese Hindi, Hebrew, German, Italian, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada and more.

Be on the lookout for Kiara Shankar's upcoming books "Nacho the Cat: He’s one picky cat . . ." and "SpotZ the Frenchie: He’s been a naughty puppy . . ."

Check out Kiara's Books at https://www.amazon.com/Kiara-Shankar/e/B07NW89FJG/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1



