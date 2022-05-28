BIDDING OPEN: Near Austin, Texas Architectural Masterpiece is Selling to Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions

The Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge | Near Austin, TX Architecturally stunning property in Texas Hill Country Designed for hosting large groups and intimate gatherings Trophy estate ideal as a luxury escape or corporate retreat Stunning private grotto with waterfall and sweeping sun deck

With a current high bid of $4.1 million, The Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge will sell via auction to the highest bidder.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced on May 25th that bidding is now open for The Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge, a trophy estate located in Texas Hill Country. Listed for $13.5 million, with a current high bid of $4.1 million, the property is selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is now live on ConciergeAuctions.com, where buyers can digitally place bids from around the world, and will conclude on May 31st.

Seated on a peninsula overlooking the Pedernales River, the estate offers a view of the river and verdant Texas Hill Country surrounding. The architecture is a true work of art by famed Austin architect John Covert Watson. John studied organic architecture and had the honor of working alongside Frank Lloyd Wright. Many of his designs are intended to blend into the surrounding setting. The design of the retreat makes an iconic visual statement, appearing from aerial view to resemble natural layered rocks splayed out across the lush Hill Country.

Inside 4002 Tyx Trail you will find grand expanses of glass, locally-harvested wood, towering steel beams, and a distinctive hyperbolic paraboloid roof. The guest lodge welcomes you to the estate, with a winding path through the natural landscape ending at the main residence. Throughout, a careful balance between grand entertaining spaces intended for crowds of any size, and intimate enclaves for smaller gatherings ensure the estate is well-suited for use as an executive retreat or personal getaway. Inside the main residence, a skylight soars above the foyer and media hall, drenching the space in natural light. Venture upstairs to the upper deck for a front-row view to breathtaking sunsets. Outdoors, a walkway crafted of Ipe wood leads to a waterfall and private grotto, with limestone cliff and spacious sundeck at the ready for pool-side afternoons. Every inch of this oasis exudes luxury.

Additional features include striking steel beams, carved Ipe footings and details, and locally harvested wood. The multitude of vast stretches of smooth glass intentionally blur the line between the interior and exterior. The Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge was designed with a careful balance of grand large-scale entertaining spaces and intimate enclaves. In the heart of the estate lies the massive kitchen which features Calacatta Macaubas, rift-sawn white oak and maple-cabinetry, Sub-zero and Wolf appliances, and designer hardware. Take the elevator that goes up to three levels and discover the sweeping upper deck with breathtaking vistas. Outside you will find a wood walkway which winds to a waterfall ending in a private grotto with a negative edge pool. Adjacent to the pool is a spacious sundeck and limestone cliff.

In addition to the main house, a two bedroom guest house offers an office, living room, and eat-in kitchen. A cantilevered balcony with custom built-in seating overlooks the main living room below, ideal for concerts and readings. This very balcony has hosted audiences of 250+ for celebrated musicians Billy Joe Shaver, The Flatlanders, Kinky Friedman, Pat Green, Graham Reynolds, and more.

Only 35 miles from Austin, Spicewood has carved a niche of its own as a natural haven in Texas Hill County. Brimming with wineries and opportunities to escape from bustling city life, the region offers treasures at every turn. Practice your swing at Lakecliff Golf Club, where Hill Country views shine from an Arnold Palmer-designed course. Hike the trails at Pace Bend Park, Pedernales Falls, or Balcones Canyonlands for a return to nature. Cool off in the natural caves and waterfalls of 115-acre Krause Springs, or in the nearby waters of Lake Travis, Texas’ most visited lake. Visit Dripping Springs to discover breweries, wineries, and distilleries to suit any tastes. Buzzing downtown Austin offers an exciting change of pace only forty minutes from your front door, an ideal gateway into the very best of Texas.

4002 Tyx Trail is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment as well as for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

