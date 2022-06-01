Submit Release
Benefit Concert for UNHCR in Myanmar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together for Refugees in Myanmar, the Peace Ceremony Concert is a benefit concert for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Myanmar. The mission of the concert is to raise awareness about Myanmar refugee issues and call for sustained funding.

The concert will be held at International House’s Davis Hall at 7 pm on June 17th, 2022.

UNHCR estimates that there are over 1.2 million persons of concern in Myanmar. This figure includes 810,000 internally displaced persons and 600,000 stateless Rohingya, of which 148,000 remain displaced.

Event supporters include Columbia University Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies, Davis United World College Scholars Programs, and International House.

The event featured artists and guest speakers from Columbia University, and Manhattan School of Music, such as Adela J. Gondek: Columbia University Professor, Peter Winograd: the principal violinist of the American String Quartet and Paolo Marchettini: Manhattan School of Music Professor, prizewinner of Queen Elisabeth Competition.

Through the event, organizers hope that to rebuild Myanmar refugees lives in safety, dignity, and peace to ensure that no one is left behind. To learn more place click here*.

The Peace Ceremony
