Tampa Florida Coffee Shop Hosts Live Jazz Events
Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks is a Tampa Florida Coffee Shop that hosts live Jazz events once every month.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks is a Tampa Florida Coffee Shop that hosts live Jazz events in Tampa Florida once each month.
These events are usually held on the third Saturday of every month and are known as Jazz Under The Starz.
Jazz Under The Starz was created by owner and operator of Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks, a Tampa Florida coffee shop in New Tampa during a very difficult time being the pandemic of 2020 (Covid-19)
After being able to reopen her coffee shop Arlene Brooks realized she needed to come up with a way to get people back in the parking lot. According to Arlene, she wanted to offer a safe environment to bring what she believes touches the soul which is music.
She transformed what was inside the Coffee shop to the outside and created Jazz Under the Starz featuring local artists from Sax, Clarinet, Keys, the Violin and the Steel drum performers.
Jazz Under The Starz is now being held at 33501 FL-54 Wesley Chapel, Fl 33543 Located behind Pinecrest Academy Avalon Property
By adding these new elements, this Tampa Florida Coffee Shop has been able to serve their community in a unique way.
Those wanting more information about upcoming Jazz events in Tampa Florida can visit https://www.jazzunderthestarz.com/
