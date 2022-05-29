Discover Engineers of Tomorrow and nourish our future
When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pineapple Theory is honored to announce their collaboration with the not-for-profit organization Engineers of Tomorrow.
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
Engineers of Tomorrow is powered by hundreds of volunteers working to inspire the next generation of problem solvers and game changers with the purpose to create a positive experience to keep kids curious by sharing better stories everyday and empower great engineering outreach to shape the future.
Engineers of Tomorrow’s purpose shadows several views – principles – concepts – and methodologies of The Pineapple Theory with, and not limited to:
Grassroots
Engineer of Tomorrow believe to experience a real impact, it all starts at the roots. For them, it means their volunteers. Real engineers working in several communities to help solve local problems. Engineers of Tomorrow empower them to be ambassadors, role models, and change makers.
Systemic
Quoted by The Pineapple Theory: "Aren’t no magic bean!" Engineers of Tomorrow understands that culture change doesn’t happen overnight. There’re in this for the long haul, and so are their volunteers. Engineers of Tomorrow programs are strategically designed to create strong connections between communities and education.
Turn research into action
Engineers of Tomorrow train their volunteers to deliver world-class STEM outreach to a diverse audience in an inclusive way. They work with social scientists who study the best ways to do this.
How can you contribute?
With a financial donation or a gift.
By adopting a class
By becoming a volunteer.
“Humans are positively the solution for everything. Today’s generation is tomorrow’s generation. If positively feed, it will become a bright future. Together we can.” Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
