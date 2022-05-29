Discover Engineers of Tomorrow and nourish our future

When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pineapple Theory is honored to announce their collaboration with the not-for-profit organization Engineers of Tomorrow.

Engineers of Tomorrow is powered by hundreds of volunteers working to inspire the next generation of problem solvers and game changers with the purpose to create a positive experience to keep kids curious by sharing better stories everyday and empower great engineering outreach to shape the future.

Engineers of Tomorrow’s purpose shadows several views – principles – concepts – and methodologies of The Pineapple Theory with, and not limited to:

Grassroots
Engineer of Tomorrow believe to experience a real impact, it all starts at the roots. For them, it means their volunteers. Real engineers working in several communities to help solve local problems. Engineers of Tomorrow empower them to be ambassadors, role models, and change makers.

Systemic
Quoted by The Pineapple Theory: "Aren’t no magic bean!" Engineers of Tomorrow understands that culture change doesn’t happen overnight. There’re in this for the long haul, and so are their volunteers. Engineers of Tomorrow programs are strategically designed to create strong connections between communities and education.

Turn research into action
Engineers of Tomorrow train their volunteers to deliver world-class STEM outreach to a diverse audience in an inclusive way. They work with social scientists who study the best ways to do this.

How can you contribute?
 With a financial donation or a gift.
 By adopting a class
 By becoming a volunteer.

“Humans are positively the solution for everything. Today’s generation is tomorrow’s generation. If positively feed, it will become a bright future. Together we can.” Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu


Steve Mathieu
The Pineapple Theory
+1 514-919-8307
You just read:

About

We all live on Earth together, yes? What if we could live on Earth together, happily? To live happily together starts within each one of us. It starts with you, because it’s not about you. The The Pineapple Theory books have the purpose to inspire one to define a life & leadership philosophy and build an inner-foundation with easy to use power mind tools - principles - concepts - and methodologies with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and with positive emotions. When we experience positive emotions with ourselves, we become positive with others. The purpose - and everything - is like a pineapple fruit. You will never look at a pineapple the same way again! Feed positively your roots – Master the Art – Be inspired, be inspiring with The Pineapple Theory "When your inspired, you become inspiring." Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu

