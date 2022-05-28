Submit Release
Prime Minister's greetings to Azerbaijan celebrating Republic Day of Azerbaijan

LITHUANIA, May 28 - On behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has sent greetings to Azerbaijan celebrating its Republic Day on May 28.

'I would like to express our readiness to further enhance our bilateral cooperation. Lithuania supports Azerbaijan’s closer relations with the EU and is looking forward to the successful completion of the negotiations on the new EU-Azerbaijan agreement that would significantly assist in strengthening the ties among the European Union, its Member States, and Azerbaijan,’ reads Prime Minister’s letter.

According to the Prime Minister, support for Ukraine, which is defending its independence from the brutal military invasion of Russia, remains as important as ever, therefore solidarity of partners and allies and aligning with EU actions aimed at curbing Russian aggression are much needed.

