More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting and Assault on Richmond County Deputies in Augusta

Augusta, GA. – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Augusta, GA. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

At 3:58 p.m., Ladeeje Harvey, 25, of Augusta, shot Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John A. Tarpley during a traffic stop at Charlestown South Apartments located at 2119 Lumpkin Road in Augusta. Deputy Tarpley had stopped a car with Harvey and a male driver in it. While Deputy Tarpley was speaking with the driver, Harvey began walking away from the car with her 5-year-old son. Deputy Tarpley asked Harvey to stay in the car, but she refused to stay in the car. Harvey was walking towards her home when Deputy Tarpley asked Deputy Dontavion Jones to detain Harvey.

Deputy Jones attempted to detain Harvey at the entrance of her home which resulted in a struggle between Harvey and Deputy Jones. During the struggle, Harvey pulled a revolver from her purse and fired multiple rounds at the deputies. Deputy Tarpley was shot as he was entering the home to assist Deputy Jones. Jones fired his service weapon, hitting Harvey. Harvey left the scene and was taken into custody at 2722 Margaret Court in Augusta. She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Tarpley was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment and has been discharged.

The GBI is investigating the officer involved shooting and the assault on the two Richmond County deputies.

Harvey has been charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree. Harvey has been released from the hospital and is currently incarcerated at the Richmond County Jail.

Once the GBI completes its independent investigation it will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.