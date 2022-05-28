YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY TAKES ZILLOW PREMIER AGENT FLEX PROGRAM NATIONWIDE
With our nationwide expansion, we’re looking to incorporate other likeminded agents into the fold, and there has never been a better time to join our team.”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being selected as a Zillow Premier Agent Flex Program partner in Southern California almost two years ago, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is growing its program to incorporate real estate agents, teams and independent brokers on the national scale. Through this partnership, YHSGR’s top-performing agents have the opportunity to work closely with the Zillow team to deliver high-quality client experiences and close more transactions. In alignment with this expansion, YHSGR is currently seeking partnerships with top-producing agents and teams across the country.
“Since launching our partnership with Zillow in 2020, we’ve seen considerable growth. In fact, this is one of a few reasons why YHSGR boasts one of the best conversion rates in the country,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “With our nationwide expansion, we’re looking to incorporate other likeminded agents into the fold, and there has never been a better time to join our team.”
When agents work with YHSGR through the Zillow Premier Agent Flex Program, they receive many benefits, including warm leads from motivated home buyers, personalized support from Zillow, customer experience assistance, and the opportunity to leverage the Zillow brand on their social media pages. From a financial standpoint, agents are only charged the transaction fees once a transaction has closed. The Zillow program offers a widely recognized way to quickly grow an up-and-coming real estate practice.
Since 2007, YHSGR’s proven process has helped agents generate leads without the dreaded prospecting and cold calling demands that discourage many from joining the industry. Instead, the agency brings in dozens of motivated, high-quality live warm connections and face-to-face appointments every week. This unique method enables all team members to maintain high profitability and unmatched success.
To apply for the YHSGR Zillow Flex program, go to www.TopAgentsFreedom.com. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
