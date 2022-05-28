Road closure / Route 5 in Thetford

US Route 5, just south of Vermont Route 113 is closed / blocked due to a vehicle crash. Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the closure are not yet known. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
