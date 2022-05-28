Fw: UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE - Sheldon VT 105

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 105 between VT Route 78 and Kane Rd in the town of Sheldon will be closed down for an unknown amount of time due to a motor vehicle crash.

First responders are on scene and will provide updates as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.