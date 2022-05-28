Submit Release
Fw: UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE - Sheldon VT 105

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Near the intersection of Kane Rd and VT Route 105 in Sheldon one lane is still closed, the rest of the roadway in the area is fully open to traffic. VT Electric is on scene with flaggers replacing a telephone pole as a result of the motor vehicle crash.  



VT Route 105 between VT Route 78 and Kane Rd in the town of Sheldon will be closed down for an unknown amount of time due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

First responders are on scene and will provide updates as appropriate. 


Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


Fw: UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE - Sheldon VT 105

