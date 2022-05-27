Arrest Made and Additional Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Fourth and Fifth Districts. The cases are listed below.

Fifth District

Armed Robbery (Gun) : At approximately 9:27 am, the suspects approached the victims in the 100 block of R Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun. The second suspect took property from one of the victims then both suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-658

Fourth District

Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 9:43 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and attempted to take the victims’ property but was unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-665

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 9:50 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 100 block of Varnum Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-666

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 10:25 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1600 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-726

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 10:30 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1600 block of Allison Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-076-688

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, 20-year-old Gages Humphries, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

The second suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###