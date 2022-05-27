Anchorage Jury Convicts Man of Attempted Murder

May 27, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – On May 23, an Anchorage jury found 30-year-old Rigoberto Walker guilty of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and fourth-degree assault. Today, the same jury found that Walker’s victim was particularly vulnerable.

At trial, the evidence showed that 74-year-old A.S. was gardening outside of the assisted living facility at which she resided. Walker walked out of the assisted living facility, walked up behind A.S., and began repeatedly stabbing her with a large kitchen knife. A.S. received serious injuries to her torso and neck/shoulder area because of the stab wounds. Walker fled the scene and was apprehended by police a short distance away from the scene. No evidence at trial indicated that Walker and A.S. knew each other at the time of the attack.

Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore Frank A. Pfiffner presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for September 29, 2022. Walker is being held without bail by the Department of Corrections. He faces up to 99 years for the attempted first-degree murder conviction, up to 20 years for the first-degree assault conviction, up to 10 years for the second-degree assault conviction, up to 5 years for the third-degree assault conviction, and up to 1 year for the fourth-degree assault conviction.

