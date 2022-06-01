TIVIAN OFFERS ROBUST INCENTIVIZATION MANAGEMENT INTEGRATION THROUGH BLACKHAWK NETWORK’S RYBBON PLATFORM
New Collaboration Streamlines Customer Workflow to Boost Survey Response and Engagement Rates Through Digital Rewards
Combining digital rewards management with Tivian’s platform truly makes an all-in-one solution to help companies get the feedback and insights they need.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tivian, the leader in intelligent experience management, today announced a new integration with Blackhawk Network, giving customers the ability to seamlessly deliver digital rewards within the Tivian platform. The collaboration offers Tivian customers the ability to connect, customize and automate their incentives and rewards programs to over 160 countries.
— Jignesh Shah, Head of Global Integrated Incentives at Blackhawk Network
Tivian’s all-in-one platform currently allows companies to monitor sentiment and market changes and use these insights to make better business decisions. Now, Tivian users can improve their experience by easily adding digital incentives to their campaigns, panels, surveys, and communities.
“We are always looking for new ways to deliver added value to our customers by minimizing manual workflows and offering solutions that allow them to increase participation and engagement," said Jonathan Pyefinch, Head of Global Partner Management at Tivian. “Our collaboration with Blackhawk Network is a natural extension of that goal, giving our customers the ability to tailor and customize their incentive management all in one place and deliver near-instant rewards through a click of a button within the Tivian platform."
“Our incentive management platform, Rybbon, gives customers complete control over their rewards delivery, regardless of the budget or program size, ensuring survey recipients receive an array of customized redemption options," said Jignesh Shah, Head of Global Integrated Incentives at Blackhawk Network. “Combining digital rewards management with Tivian’s platform truly makes an all-in-one solution to help companies get the feedback and insights they need.”
With Blackhawk, companies have the flexibility to send prepaid rewards across a variety of categories, including travel, streaming, food & beverage, and more. Tivian’s integration with Blackhawk automates the management and distribution of incentives and rewards to help increase response rates and engagement across Employee Experience, Customer Experience, and Market Research.
About Tivian
Tivian helps great organizations capture and harness experience data to drive business listening, deeper insights, and better decision-making through advanced analytics and cutting-edge AI technology. Tivian's intelligent experience management platform increases corporate effectiveness and enables a smarter business world, empowered by insight. Built on 20 years of experience in enterprise feedback management, Tivian provides over 400 customers in 35 countries with the ability to take action and achieve their objectives.
About Blackhawk Network
Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through prepaid products, technologies, and networks that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty, and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.
