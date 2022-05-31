TIVIAN WINS 2022 HR TECH AWARD FOR BEST INNOVATIVE OR EMERGING TECH SOLUTION IN EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE
Tivian’s Leadership 360 Brings the Power of Data-Driven Feedback to Leaders at All Levels of An Organization
Tivian’s flexible Leadership 360 solution blends robust analytics from feedback, education, and communication to guide meaningful improvements critical to developing high-performing leaders.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tivian, the leader in intelligent experience management, won the 2022 HR Tech Award for “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” for Employee Experience. Tivian's next-generation Leadership 360 is a data-driven software solution that helps leaders thrive in today’s increasingly complex, ever-changing workplace.
— Frank Møllerop, CEO of Tivian
The HR Tech Awards evaluate HR technology companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation to create new software solutions for the global workforce. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel comprised of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators. This year’s awards recognize approximately 1% of more than 5,000 providers across the HR technology landscape.
“We are honored to receive recognition from the HR Tech Awards program for our innovative technology that helps companies uncover and act on insights to attract, develop, and retain top talent,” said Frank Møllerop, CEO of Tivian. “Tivian’s flexible Leadership 360 development solution blends robust analytics from feedback, education, and communication to guide meaningful improvements critical to developing high-performing leaders.”
“Leaders are fuel for company growth and success, yet many organizations don’t have clear plans for how to evaluate and understand their impact,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “Tivian is bringing a solution to that problem by offering configurable measurement tools to capture leadership feedback, develop action plans, and understand leadership capability at a higher level. Employers who want to enable their leaders to continue playing critical, high-impact roles in the future should take note.”
About Tivian
Tivian’s powerful platform provides the tools and integrations companies need to transform the employee experience. Whether used alone or together, Tivian’s products provide the data-driven insights and personalized content designed to make life at work better. Built on 20 years of experience in enterprise feedback management, Tivian provides over 400 customers in 35 countries with the ability to take action and achieve objectives.
