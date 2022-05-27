Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault, VAPO, VCOR and Arrest Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003134
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/27/22 at approximately 1455 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Quarry Rd, Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Dorothea Wrobel
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/27/2022 at approximately 2:55 pm the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of an individual in violation of conditions of release at a residence in Woodbury.
It was learned Dorothea Wrobel had conditions of release and an order of protection prohibiting her from being on the property. Further investigation determined Wrobel had assaulted a household member during a dispute. She was also found to have an active arrest warrant.
Wrobel was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Wrobel was transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Center.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/31/2022 at 12:30 pm
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: 500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648