Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault, VAPO, VCOR and Arrest Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003134

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/27/22 at approximately 1455 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Quarry Rd, Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Dorothea Wrobel

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/27/2022 at approximately 2:55 pm the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of an individual in violation of conditions of release at a residence in Woodbury.

It was learned Dorothea Wrobel had conditions of release and an order of protection prohibiting her from being on the property. Further investigation determined Wrobel had assaulted a household member during a dispute. She was also found to have an active arrest warrant.

Wrobel was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Wrobel was transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Center.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/31/2022 at 12:30 pm

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: 500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov