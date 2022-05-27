Submit Release
Divided Supreme Court says law that limits trying juveniles’ crimes in adult court applies retroactively to LWOP sentence vacated on habeas and then reimposed

The Supreme Court in People v. Padilla today holds that a 2016 law that requires enhanced hearings before crimes committed by minors can be prosecuted in adult criminal court applies to a defendant who was first sentenced over 20 years ago to life without parole for a murder he committed at age 16.

