The Supreme Court in People v. Padilla today holds that a 2016 law that requires enhanced hearings before crimes committed by minors can be prosecuted in adult criminal court applies to a defendant who was first sentenced over 20 years ago to life without parole for a murder he committed at age 16.
Divided Supreme Court says law that limits trying juveniles’ crimes in adult court applies retroactively to LWOP sentence vacated on habeas and then reimposed
