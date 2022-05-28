Submit Release
TOP 5 THINGS TO DO IN ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Encinitas coastline and Moonlight Beach

ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California's gem, the surfside city of Encinitas and The Encinitas Visitors Center are announcing Memorial Day activities for 2022. The beachside oasis takes the beach seriously, and with six miles of Pacific Ocean coastline to its name, the small community is a beautiful reminder of the historic Highway 101 beach culture that has thrived since the mid-1900s. It’s no surprise that the City of Encinitas was named as one of the best surf towns in the world. Here are top 5 activities for visitors to enjoy.

1. Go to the beach! Some of the best beaches in Encinitas include legendary surfing hotspots like Beacon’s, Grandview, Stone Steps, Moonlight State Beach, and Swami’s. These beaches are also some of the best in the country for sunbathing, relaxing, or spending a beach day with the family.

2. Take surf lessons! Live the life of a San Diegan for a day and enjoy the popular sport of surfing! There are many to choose from, including Encinitas Surf Lessons https://www.encinitassurflessons.com/ Pacific Surf https://www.pacificsurf.com/surfing-lessons-encinitas/ and Aqua Surf https://www.aquasurf.com/encinitas that offer group lessons, quality equipment, good surf and exciting lessons from a lifelong surfer.

3. Have a beach bonfire and BBQ! Moonlight Beach is one of the few area beaches that has picnic tables, bonfires, a playground, volleyball, lifeguard towers, easy parking and no stair access that creates a perfect family-oriented trip to the beach. A recent 6 million dollar renovation presents clean bathrooms, an additional 10,000 square feet of sandy area, and a new concession stand.

4. Tour the Encinitas Historical Society! Visitors to the Encinitas Historical Society are in for a treat, as the organization is located in an 1883-era one-room schoolhouse built for the eight children that lived in the town at that time. Discover the history of this unique city through photographs, exhibits, research papers, and docents eager to share their story.

5. Eat, drink and shop by the beach! The quaint downtown Encinitas shopping district is more than 100 years old. Today, the historic corridor along Highway 101 is home to sidewalk cafes, cute boutiques and shops, great restaurants and breweries. A few local favorites include Le Papagayo, Vigilucci’s Trattoria Italiana, Solterra Winery and Kitchen and the Potato Shack Café.

And don’t forget, on Memorial Day, to be part of the National Moment of Remembrance by pausing for a moment of silence at 3 pm local time. Take one minute to remember those who have died serving our country so that we are able to enjoy our freedom.

For more information about Encinitas and all it has to offer year-round, go to https://www.encinitasvisitorscenter.com/

