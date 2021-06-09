Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Taye Diggs, Gina Torres, Ryan Lewis, and More Featured in "Get the Facts" PSAs

Companies and Influencers Join Forces on New “Get the Facts” PSA Campaign Focused on Getting the Most Accurate Facts About COVID-19 Vaccines

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Get the Facts” is a new PSA campaign featuring Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Taye Diggs, Gina Torres, Ryan Lewis, Harold and Brittany Perrineau, Lisa-Gay Hamilton, and other great influencers, aimed at increasing understanding of the science behind the Covid-19 vaccines to minimize misinformation.Some of America's biggest employers are stepping up in a massive way to protect their employees and their communities. “Get the Facts” received its initial funding and was created in collaboration with Sodexo Corporation, a top global organization whose employees have often been on the front line in this pandemic. In response to their need to support their frontline healthcare workers with positive, factual messaging around vaccine safety. Drew Nannis, SVP Digital Marketing of Sodexo reached out to Ed Martin, Chief Omniwin Officer of 5th Element Group, for creative ways to engage and educate their team members. The 5th Element team, and their owners Ed and Scott Lewis, had been working on an influencer campaign about masks and vaccines with marketing and creative leaders Joelle Jarvis and Kimberly Ovitz, so they were ready to move into action, shooting videos of dozens of influencers and team members during the peak of the pandemic.See some of the videos here “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sodexo has demonstrated a deep commitment to protecting the health and safety of its employees, customers, and communities where it operates,” said Stephen Massey, Managing Director of the Health Action Alliance. “Through the power of storytelling and empowering personal narratives, Sodexo’s "Get the Facts’ campaign inspires its many employees to get trusted information about COVID-19 vaccines so they can make the best health decisions for themselves and their families.”With vaccine availability up and the daily numbers of people being vaccinated going down, getting accurate messaging to the American people is vital now. Polls show that many Americans believe in misinformation from their employers over recommendations from the government or institutions.SodexoMAGIC also stepped up in a major way, building on their daily focus to sustain and empower communities through healthy food and exceptional service. "With commitment and leadership from team members like Alan Johnson, who support iconic organizations like Grambling State University, it's not hard to see why SodexoMAGIC is so trusted in the community. Amidst Covid, and the challenge of a dire hurricane and power outages, they continued to serve. Coming from leaders like Alan and the SodexoMAGIC team, "Get the Facts" campaign on vaccines has been a critical way to connect with communities to support their health and well-being,” said Ed Martin of 5th Element Group.The PSA series was written by Joelle Jarvis of Mindset Partnership , directed by filmmaker, photographer, and designer Kimberly Ovitz, and was produced and edited by Michelle La Pierre of Word of Mouth Productions. The campaign features celebrities Magic Johnson, Gina Torres, Taye Diggs, and others in a collection of uniquely personal crafted messages focused on individual responsibility and how critical it is to #getthe facts about COVID-19 and the vaccines. Leaders Who Careabout the well-being of employees, consumers, partners, and communities, create exponential value for their companies. "It is how businesses grow, communities prosper, and people thrive,” explained Ed Martin. “Drew Nannis of Sodexo, and Stephen Massey of theHealth Action Alliance, are tremendous examples of Leaders Who Care, and we are deeply grateful to be working alongside them. They are masters of creating the 'Omniwin '! “Collaborations between the private sector, philanthropic and creative forces are creating diverse messaging to help us in our quest for herd immunity. Health Action Alliance highlighted the launch of the “Get the Facts” PSA program, with the first series of influencer videos aimed at encouraging people to seek out accurate information and do their part in the fight against COVID-19. The videos are now being made available by Sodexo to other employers who want to share them on their websites, social media or in their internal communication. 5th Element Group is also offering the opportunity to companies to sponsor additional influencer and team video content to add to the series and share across their platforms and create additional resources to add to the arsenal of resources being made available through the Health Action Alliance.About Sodexo North AmericaSodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management, and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities, and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports, and leisure, government, and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and see the campaign, connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.About the Health Action AllianceThe Health Action Alliance is a joint initiative of Ad Council, Business Roundtable, the CDC Foundation, the de Beaumont Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation — in partnership with Meteorite.About 5th Element Group5th Element Group PBC is a global impact consultancy. Described by Forbes as "an outstanding global brain trust network" and by Real Leaders magazine as "the Maestro of the Omniwin," 5th Element has earned a reputation worldwide for creating unprecedented partnerships that grow enterprises, attract top talent, and result in a positive impact on society and the environment. Working in partnership with some of the most respected non-profit organizations, the 5th team is focused on proving the thesis that corporate brand executives and investors can perform better by doing more good. www.5thelement.group.