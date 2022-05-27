Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,390 in the last 365 days.

Join F&G on Monday nights for family fishing fun all summer long at Ryder Park

Fish and Game has teamed up with the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation again this year to conduct a free fishing event at Becker Pond every Monday night throughout the summer. The first event will be on Memorial Day, May 30, with the last event taking place on Labor Day, September 5.

Becker Pond is located at Ryder Park in Idaho Falls across from Teton Toyota on Sunnyside Road. Events will run from 5-8 PM on Monday nights only. No fishing license is required for participants during event hours as long as they register with Fish and Game staff at the brown fishing shed located in the Ryder Park parking lot.

Fishing poles, tackle and bait will be loaned out free of charge on a first come first served basis. Staff will be available at the event to teach some basic fishing skills and even help you take care of any fish that you catch!

All are welcome, so bring the whole family and enjoy a night of free fishing fun!

 

 

 

You just read:

Join F&G on Monday nights for family fishing fun all summer long at Ryder Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.