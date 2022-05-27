Join F&G on Monday nights for family fishing fun all summer long at Ryder Park

Fish and Game has teamed up with the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation again this year to conduct a free fishing event at Becker Pond every Monday night throughout the summer. The first event will be on Memorial Day, May 30, with the last event taking place on Labor Day, September 5.

Becker Pond is located at Ryder Park in Idaho Falls across from Teton Toyota on Sunnyside Road. Events will run from 5-8 PM on Monday nights only. No fishing license is required for participants during event hours as long as they register with Fish and Game staff at the brown fishing shed located in the Ryder Park parking lot.

Fishing poles, tackle and bait will be loaned out free of charge on a first come first served basis. Staff will be available at the event to teach some basic fishing skills and even help you take care of any fish that you catch!

All are welcome, so bring the whole family and enjoy a night of free fishing fun!