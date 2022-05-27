Work near Harrison Co. Railroad Crossing Approved

A median is scheduled to be constructed near the railroad crossing at US Highway 80 and Industrial Drive in Harrison County this summer, according to plans approved in May by TxDOT.

“The project, which includes a short distance on both sides of the railroad crossing, will also include a new surface treatment and markings,” said Marshall area engineer Jacob Vise.



Rayford’s Truck & Tractor of Marshall was awarded the contract with a bid of $309,959.

Work on the project is expected to get underway this August and should take about three months to complete.

During construction, one lane of travel in each direction will be open for motorists.