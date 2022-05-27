Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Development Finance Corporation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Charbel Barakat, John “Michael” Quijano, and Taylor Smith to the Florida Development Finance Corporation.

 

Charbel Barakat

Barakat, of Tampa, is the Regional General Counsel for D.R. Horton, Inc. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission. Barakat is Vice President of the Federalist Society for the Tampa Bay Chapter and Chairman of the Volume Builders Council for the Florida Home Builders Association. Barakat earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies from John Hopkins University and his juris doctor from New York University School of Law.

 

John “Michael” Quijano

Quijano, of Miami, is the Director of United States Key Accounts and LATAM Region for Insightec and Principal of the Slate Equity Group. Quijano earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lynn University and his master’s degree in accounting from Florida International University.

 

Taylor Smith

Smith, of Jacksonville, is the President and Founder of Project Finance and Development Investments LLC and Ortega Tiger Consulting Inc. He is a current board member for Young Life Metro Jacksonville. Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in international affairs from Princeton University.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

