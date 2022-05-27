GRAZIA GAZETTE ANNOUNCES HAMPTONS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND ISSUE WITH COVER STAR HILARY DUFF
Grazia Gazette: Hamptons features a tell-all interview and cover shoot with Disney Channel star turned entrepreneur and mother, Hilary DuffNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazia Gazette, the luxury, eco-friendly newspaper showcasing the best of all things fashion and culture in the United States from Pantheon Media Group (PMG), has announced the first of three Hamptons market issues planned for this summer. Grazia Gazette: Hamptons is a 48-page special issue featuring a revealing cover star interview with showbiz sensation, Hilary Duff, and exclusive news that Hamptonites need to know. The luxury regional newspaper will be available at select retailers in The Hamptons market this weekend.
The issue lands just in time to celebrate Memorial Day weekend out East and follows the unprecedented success of the sustainable newspaper since inception. Over the past 12 months, Grazia Gazette has published multiple issues in new markets, including Grazia Gazette: Art Basel, Grazia Gazette: Los Angeles, and Grazia Gazette: F1 Miami.
“Hilary Duff is the type of boldly empowered woman that GRAZIA USA loves to highlight and celebrate. She has had an extremely successful career from a young age, of course, but has remained humble and relatable in the decades that followed. The world has watched her transition from child star to accomplished entrepreneur and mother of three. She represents women everywhere who are living full lives and we’re excited to share her story with our readers,” said Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group.
For the generation that grew up with Disney Channel, Duff is like part of the family. The hit show Lizzie McGuire made her a strong presence in the lives of an entire generation, setting her up for an enduring career that keeps reaching new heights. In an intimate cover star interview, Grazia Gazette talks to Duff about her long-standing career in the spotlight, motherhood, marriage, and more.
“I have already lived a rather adventurous life for a person my age,” Duff confesses. At only 34, she boasts more than 35 roles in cinema and TV, more than 15 million copies of her five albums sold, a trilogy of best-selling novels, various successful entrepreneurial activities, and three wonderful children who are the greatest joy of her life: Luca, 10, who she had with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie; Banks, 3, and Mae, 1, who she had with her current husband, musician and producer Matthew Koma, who she married in 2019.
Duff’s current on-screen role is in How I Met Your Father, which debuted on Disney+ earlier this year. In the new hit series, she shares the role of Sophie with Kim Cattrall, a character who tells her son the story of how she met his father and the adventures with friends along the way.
Speaking about playing her role as Sophie, Duff states, “I’m not the most outgoing woman in the world and I believe Sophie is. The most obvious difference is the moment of life we are in. I have three children, a family, a career, responsibilities that she does not yet have. Personality-wise she has the classic New York spirit: sociable and always ready to party. I am sociable too, but I love being at home and I like going out with my inner circle, people who really know me.”
Growing up, Duff lived with her mother and sister, Hailey in a gated community with other child actors, and she tells Grazia Gazette that she often reminisces on those times with her 10-year-old son, Luca: “He’s at the age where he no longer wants me to read him stories before bed, he wants to know anecdotes, funny things I did at his age, the times I got in trouble, when I started shooting Lizzie McGuire at a very young age.”
Duff also shares her excitement to tell stories about her relationship with current husband, Matthew Koma, to her daughters Banks and Mae when they are old enough to understand: “He asked me to marry him in a very sweet way: with an illustrated book that represented our story. We broke up several times before having our daughter Banks and the on and off translated into drawings is hilarious.”
Despite finding fame at a young age and going on to experience an incredibly full life both professionally and personally, Duff confesses she has had moments of doubt, where she felt like giving up: “Around 18 I gave up everything. I had just finished a tour. I was in Europe, and after the last concert, I said, “Enough.”
At that time, Duff took a two-year hiatus from the big screen to focus on becoming a mother and she believes it helped her become the woman she is today: “I don’t think I would have kept my feet as firmly on the ground as I do today if I hadn’t taken that break then.”
Looking toward the future, Duff divulges, “I hope to be even more confident. I’m in a moment in my life where I think I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Now I have more awareness than when I was younger. The family I have created with my husband gives me the confidence that I did not have before. I hope to have more and more.”
The full interview with Hilary Duff will be published in Grazia Gazette: Hamptons 1. Available at select retailers in The Hamptons starting this weekend. Grazia Gazette is also set to launch two more Hamptons issues this summer in line with the July 4 holiday and Labor Day weekend.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
GRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of GRAZIA USA launched in September 2021.
GRAZIA is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Media S.p.a. In the United States, GRAZIA is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional GRAZIA Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at Graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of GRAZIA USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, GRAZIA USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. GRAZIA USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
Press Department
Pantheon Media Group
press@graziausa.com