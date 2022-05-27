Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,400 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor's E-Update - 5/27/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Relief Associations: Legislative Update

3. TIF: Documenting Pay-As-You-Go Expenditures

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Fraud Prevention – The Perception of Detection

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

As I reflect on Memorial Day and what it symbolizes for our country, this quote from Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor, human rights activist, and Nobel Peace Prize winner, sticks out to me:

"Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future."

This year on Memorial Day, let's all take a moment to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our county.

2. Relief Associations: Legislative Update

The 2022 Pension and Retirement Bill, which includes the State Auditor’s Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group legislation, was signed into law by Governor Walz.

The Office of the State Auditor will issue a legislative update this summer with an in-depth explanation of the law changes affecting relief associations.

The relief association changes may be found in Article 4 of Laws 2022, Chapter 65.

3. TIF: Documenting Pay-As-You-Go Expenditures

Many TIF districts have pay-as-you-go (PAYG) obligations in which the developer pays up-front costs and is reimbursed with tax increments. Those costs must be substantiated as TIF-eligible costs and documented. For more information, see the full TIF Topic: Documenting Pay-As-You-Go Expenditures.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Fraud Prevention – The Perception of Detection

Preventing fraud is generally less costly than trying to recover losses. One inexpensive, yet effective, fraud prevention measure is to increase the perception of detection. For example, internal controls are most effective at preventing fraud when they are known by those who may be tempted to steal from a public entity. This means being open about the fact that the entity is taking steps to prevent and detect fraud.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.

You just read:

State Auditor's E-Update - 5/27/2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.