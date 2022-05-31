LIFE Distributes Ramadan Food Baskets Globally
This past Ramadan Season, LIFE was able to provide over 5 million people with meals all over the world in 26 different countriesSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Ramadan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) was able to provide over five million meals to people all over the world in 26 countries. Many communities suffer daily from extreme poverty, war and inflation, making it hard for household heads to provide food for their families. LIFE is aware that the necessities of the impoverished are immeasurable and works every day to ease their suffering as much as possible.
Before the start of Ramadan, LIFE worked around the clock to gather resources and materials that enabled us to put together hundreds of thousands of food baskets to be distributed to families globally before and during the month of Ramadan. Food basket items included but were not limited to things such as: rice, cooking oil, dates, flour, salt, sugar, pasta, chickpeas, lentils, meat, beans, tea and biscuits. These items provided meals to families for a month.
The following countries received food baskets: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bosnia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Pakistan, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, West Bank/Gaza, Jerusalem, Yemen and the USA.
LIFE also provided hot Iftar meals to communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Jerusalem.
LIFE’s objectives for our Ramadan projects is to curb the financial difficulties of many families during the month and give relief and peace of mind to those in need. These objectives were met and the many smiling faces of the recipients were a testament to the success of the distribution. LIFE will continue to provide much-needed help to our local communities as well as abroad.
“I'm living in Erukkalampity, Mannar. I have 6 children. Among them, 5 children are going to school. They are studying intermediate level and advanced levels. I'm doing small work for daily wages. In this situation, fasting is very hard for us. Therefore, in this vulnerable situation, the food packs that LIFE has donated are an immense help. This help benefits so many, many families are vulnerable in our village. I would like to thank you and your organization for your kind generosity,” said Mrs. Rizaana Farveen Ubaithullah in Sri Lanka.
“My name is Madiha, and I am a mother of four children. Their father has a disability and cannot work. We rely on 450 Egyptian pounds (E.P.) (about $24 USD) monthly which is not a lot after we pay 400 E.P. for rent. Many days, my kids and I eat only bread. We cannot describe our joy when we received this food basket, which has different items. My children will taste many of these foods for the first time in their life. There is enough food for the whole month of Ramadan. We are thankful to those who donated it to us because they saved us from begging this month,” said Madha in Egypt.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
+1 330-815-4706
halamsanyurah@gmail.com