U.S. SECRETARY OF EDUCATION MIGUEL CARDONA TO LEAD 65th ANNUAL NATIONAL PUERTO RICAN DAY PARADE AS GRAND MARSHAL

The 65th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade will take place on Sunday, June 12th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade Board of Directors announced honorees and special tributes for its 65th celebration on New York City’s Fifth Avenue - Sunday, June 12th. Leading the procession as Grand Marshal will be U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The Parade honors Secretary Cardona for his commitment to ensuring equitable and meaningful educational opportunities for all students of color calling for increased cultural awareness and competency in schools through the country. Under his leadership, the U.S. Department of Education approved use of nearly $4 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan fund to rebuild the school system impacted by natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annually, the N.P.R.D.P. celebrates Puerto Rican history, culture & achievement across all facets of society spanning art, science, education, public service, entertainment, commerce and more.

“For 65 years, the Parade has served as a platform to unite our community and showcase the best of Puerto Rican culture & achievement to NY and the world,” said N.P.R.D.P. Board Chair, Louis Maldonado. “The themes, tributes and causes highlighted during each celebration recognize the community’s resiliency while galvanizing the 8 million Puerto Ricans on the island and across the U.S. to address issues of importance to our community.”

Joining in the procession is multiple award-winning urban music singer/songwriter Nicky Jam, honored as the 2022 King. His philanthropic and humanitarian efforts have raised money to help at-risk, vulnerable children succeed and offers aid and relief to victims of natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Latin America. He will be on La X96FM EL RITMO DE NY’S float.

GRAMMY-nominated recording artist/entrepreneur/philanthropist Fat Joe will be honored as Padrino (Godfather). The Bronx native bridged the intersection of hip-hop and Latin music. He amassed several multiplatinum studio albums, mixtapes, singles and collaborations including Lean Back and All the Way Up. In January 2022, he teamed up with the NYC Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC to create the Bronx Relief Fund raising over $1M for families impacted by the Bronx apartment fire at Twin Parks North-West.

Joining with the title of Madrina (Godmother) will be radio personality / 2020 Radio Hall of Fame Inductee, Angie Martinez - “The Voice of NY” and reigning queen of radio. With nearly 20 years of on-air experience, the Power 105.1 host is also an author, actress, TV host, recording artist, brand spokesperson & activist for youth and health awareness.

Cesar Abreu, Ray Acevedo & Ralphy Rodriguez ex- members of the iconic boy band, Menudo will join celebrating the world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival (June 11) & HBO MAX (June 23) of HBO Max’s Original documentary MENUDO: FOREVER YOUNG by filmmakers Ángel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) and Kristofer Ríos (“Havana Skate Days”).

Cause Initiative to Combat Climate Action -The 2022 Parade will underscore the need for climate action by raising awareness of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, calling attention to the impact of climate change in Puerto Rico & diaspora communities across the country.

Special Tributes: El Yunque & the Puerto Rican Parrot- Paying special tribute to the cultural significance of each and encourage efforts aiming to protect and preserve them.

Posthumous Honorees: Bobby Capó (singer/songwriter, TV host & musical director) & Roberto Clemente (MLB All-Star / two-time World Series champion / activist Roberto Clemente). Celebrating their memories, accomplishments and milestone anniversaries in their legacies: 100 years since the birth of Capó and 50 years since the death Clemente.

The N.P.R.D.P. also proudly announces additional Honorees:

• Lifetime Achievement – Michael Carabello percussionist and Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame Inductee

• Orgullo Puertorriqueño – Jesús Omar Rivera “El Boricuazo”- cultural champion & educator

• Trailblazer – Robin De Jesús, Tony Award-nominated theatrical & film actor

• Athlete of the Year – Jasmine Camacho Quinn, Gold medalist

• Rising Star – Didi Romero, singer, actress, YouTube star

• Rising Star – Luis Figueroa, multi-talented Puerto-Rican Singer-Songwriter

• Ambassador – Edward Cabán, NYPD Deputy Commissioner

• Ambassador – Damian Priest, WWE Superstar

• Ambassador – Hector Collazo Hernández, artist who painted the flag across Puerto Rico

• Ambassador – David Rodríguez, broadcast journalist for Telemundo 47 in NY

• Ambassador – PJ Sin Suela, rapper, physician & activist

• Ambassador – Xochitl González, Nuyorican culture critic, screenwriter, producer & NY Times bestselling author of “Olga Dies Dreaming…”

For information: www.nprdpinc.org

