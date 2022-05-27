Pritzker Administration Awards $34 million in Tax Credits for Affordable Housing

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board announced today conditional awards totaling nearly $34 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) that will fund 25 affordable housing developments in 15 counties across Illinois. Once sold to investors, the tax credits will generate an estimated $296 million in private capital to finance the creation and/or preservation of 1,343 affordable units for low- to moderate-income families, seniors, veterans and persons with special needs.





"All Illinoisans—no matter their income status, age, occupation, zip code, or ability—deserve access to affordable housing," said Governor JB Pritzker. "These tax credits for affordable housing developments help us get to a place where no Illinoisan goes without a roof over their head. I am proud of our state for leading the nation in supporting our most vulnerable residents."





The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program was created with the passage of the Tax Reform Act of 1986 (P.L. 99-514). The Internal Revenue Service allocates a certain number of tax credits annually to each state based on population. IHDA administers the LIHTC program on behalf of the state of Illinois and awards the credits after a competitive application process. Once developers receive the credits, they traditionally sell them to investors and use the equity generated from the sale to reduce construction and operating costs. These savings in underwriting are passed on to the renter in the form of below-market rents, which must remain affordable for a minimum of 30 years.





"The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program is a public-private partnership that is the primary driver for the creation of affordable housing throughout the nation," said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. "All Illinoisans have a right to a safe, decent and affordable place to live and IHDA will continue to utilize every tool at our disposal to deliver equitable access to housing and economic opportunity for the most vulnerable."





"I have spent my life committed to creating stable, healthy and affordable housing for not just my constituents, but for any vulnerable person across Illinois," said Assistant Majority Leader Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago). "Whether it's a new development that fills a vacant property or a renovation that gives an existing structure new life, we see every day the different ways that affordable housing can improve quality of life for everyone in the community. These developments help keep people in the communities where they were raised and raised their families. This is how government is supposed to work."





According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 71% of extremely low-income renter households are severely cost burdened, or spend more than half of their income on housing. This problem is aggravated due to a severe shortage of affordable units for extremely low-income families. Illinois will need to create and preserve over 288,000 housing units to close the gap and ensure these households are less burdened and have more security in making their rent payment.





"The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program is one of the best incentives the state of Illinois has to create affordable housing," said State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago). "Many of these developments would struggle to find financing without this vital tool, further displacing Illinois families, seniors and those with special needs. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Springfield to ensure the most vulnerable have increased access to affordable housing."





Some of the awarded projects may be allocated additional funding from the Illinois General Assembly to overcome pandemic related construction cost increases. In June 2021, the Illinois General Assembly appropriated $75 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act ( P.L. 117-2 ) to the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program ( P.A. 102-0175 ) administered by IHDA. This grant program was designed by the legislature to provide vital funding for qualified housing developments awarded federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to overcome increased costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.





"As Chairperson of the Housing Committee, we are committed to addressing housing needs and disparities to assist our underserved communities and vulnerable residents," said State Representative Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago). "While progress is certainly being made, we know that much more help is needed, which is why we created the COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant Program. This program is on target to assist in the creation of more than 1,000 affordable housing units that may otherwise have never come to fruition."









The IHDA Board approved the following developments to receive 2023 Low-Income Housing Tax Credits:





City of Chicago Set-Aside





Calhoun School Redevelopment: Heartland Housing will construct a new building with 60 units of affordable housing at the former site of the John Calhoun North Elementary School in East Garfield Park. The development will include a playground for the community in addition to parking and modern amenities.





Earle School Family Residences: This adaptive reuse of a former school in West Englewood will provide 63 supportive housing units. Originally constructed in 1897, Gorman & Company will retrofit former classrooms into apartments and the Phoenix Foundation will provide supportive services through with dedicated telehealth/telephysch spaces on site.





LeClair A-South: LeClaire Courts is a 36-acre, multi-phase development comprised of a large commercial building with a full-service grocery store, a comprehensive community health center and mixed-use residential housing. LeClaire A-South will be a new-construction building from the Habitat Company that will include 79 -studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units. In addition, Generations Housing Initiatives (GHI), a not-for-profit organization, will provide a broad array of services including education, employment services, financial literacy, supportive services, substance abuse and addiction counseling to LeClair residents.





Southbridge Phase 1-C: The Community Builders will construct three new buildings in the continuation of the redevelopment of Southbridge, formerly the Harold L. Ickes Homes on the Near South Side. Southbridge Phase 1-C will include 56 affordable housing units and amenities include a gym, club room, bike parking and car parking.





Humboldt Park Passive Living: 548 Development, LLC is bringing Humboldt Park Passive Living as part of the city of Chicago's INVEST South/West Initiative. The newly designed space will include 60 mixed-income residential units and commercial space. Geared towards young families and professionals, the building will have a mix of studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units, on-site parking, amenity space, greenspace and the building will be powered by rooftop solar systems and other green improvements.





Chicago Metro Set-Aside





400 East Apartments (Lombard): 400 East Apartments will consist of the new construction of a three-story building containing 30 units and serving seniors aged 62 and older. Sponsored by New Directions Housing Corporation, 400 East Apartments will contain on-site management offices, common space, laundry facilities, a fitness room, bike storage and tenant storage. The property is near downtown Lombard and within walking distance of a Metra station.





Access South Cook (Park Forest): Home First, LLC will convert a former mall parking lot to townhouse-style apartments located in the village center. All 44 units will be set aside for individuals with mobility, sensory, mental health, intellectual/developmental and all other types of disabilities. Buildings will be new construction, scaled to complement the surrounding townhome communities.





Beech St. Senior Lofts (Island Lake): Beech St. Senior Lofts involves the new construction of 52 units of independent senior housing for those aged 55 and older. Sponsored by Rhizome Real Estate Development, Inc., the design includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom units contained within a three-story apartment building. The building will include various amenities and services that will keep resident's active including a fitness room and community room. All units will feature universal design features, Energy Star appliances, an energy efficient design and modern unit amenities.





Eve B. Lee Place (Libertyville): Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH) is developing a 34-unit affordable residential community for seniors 55 and older. Eight units will serve households earning at or below 30% of the Area Median Income and twenty-six units will serve households earning at or below 60% AMI. In addition, the building will serve as the new main office/headquarters for CPAH.





Johnsburg Workforce Housing (Johnsburg): Johnsburg Workforce Housing is a proposed 49-unit, townhome-style development sponsored by General Capital Development, LLC. The site is located near the Richmond Road commercial corridor, providing proximity to shopping, services and entertainment.





Mt. Pisgah Place (Evanston): The Housing Opportunity Development Corporation will develop a new, mixed-use building with 44 affordable apartments. The new building will be five stories with about 52 parking spaces underneath. The development will target low-income residents with units set aside for persons with disabilities at or below 30%, 50% and 60% Area Median Income (AMI) for Cook County.





Orland Hills Senior Apartments (Orland Hills): The Orland Hills Senior development will consist of a 70-unit, three-story building designed for seniors 55 and older. The ground floor will contain furnished common areas including on-site manager's office, spacious community room, arts and crafts room and a lounge. Units will be affordable to incomes at 60% of the Area Median Income or below, with a portion of the units set aside for the State Referral Network for seniors with disabilities and two units for veterans.





Prospect Senior Lofts (Mt. Prospect): Sponsored by MVAH Holding LLC, Prospect Senior Lofts is a proposed new construction of 53 units of affordable senior housing for those aged 55 and above. The development includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom units across a new, four-story building. All units will feature universal design features, an energy efficient design and a comprehensive list of modern amenities. The proposed site includes ample parking for both residents and guests, and has a public bus stop located directly in front of the building.





Wildwood Trace (Elgin): The Association for Individual Development and Full Circle Communities are proposing a new construction, 50-unit project. Wildwood Trace is Phase II of a multi-part plan to develop a 16-acre parcel of land. The development will provide 34-one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units designed for 30%-60% Area Median Income households. An abundance of community space will provide for the coordination of on-site social services including a warming kitchen, fitness room and laundry rooms on each floor.





Other Metro Set-Aside





Bradley Pointe Residences (Bradley): Bradley Pointe Residences will consist of a 2-story, 50-unit new construction development for seniors aged 55 years and above. Sponsored by New Directions Housing Corporation, Bradley Pointe Residences will be for those earning at or below 80% Area Median Income and located near Northfield Square Mall.





Bristol Place Senior Residences (Champaign): Hope Bound Development Corporation will build Bristol Place Senior Residences, a 3-story building comprising one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 62 and above. The units will be available to tenants earning at or below 30%-60% of the Area Median Income. Additionally, there will be an on-site management office, a media center, a fitness center and a club room. The project will also include 40 single car stalls and 47 detached garages.





Nehemiah Homes RMJ (Springfield): Nehemiah Homes RMJ is the proposed development of 40 new single-family, mixed-income rental homes on various sites in the Eastside neighborhood of Springfield. This project will mark the fourth phase of the Nehemiah Homes and will consist of two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes aimed towards families with children. The first three phases were funded by IHDA in 2006, 2009 and 2015, respectively. The project was initiated by Calvary Baptist Church through its non-profit entity, Nehemiah Expansion, which will be involved in all aspects of the development of this project. There is currently a waiting list of over 300 families for the first three Phases of Nehemiah highlighting the need for additional affordable housing.





North Bend Residences (Fairview Heights): New Life Community Development Corporation will build 60 new units of affordable housing for seniors aged 62 and above. The development will consist of single-family homes, attached duplexes and a 20-unit apartment building. North Bend Residences will also feature a clubhouse with management offices, a fitness center, media center and a club room.





Trolley Circle (Belleville): Trolley Circle is a new construction rental community for independent senior households aged 55 and above. Housing Services Alliance, Inc. will construct two 3-story, fully accessible buildings totaling 70 affordable units. The development will feature community gathering spaces, a fitness center, a sustainable green design, smartly outfitted units with new appliances, individual HVAC systems and controlled building access. Trolley Circle is centrally located to walkable amenities and within walking distance to several public bus stops connecting to many points of local interest.





Non-Metro Set-Aside





Avalon at Morris (Morris): Avalon at Morris involves the construction of 55 units of affordable housing across 14 townhome-style residential buildings on currently vacant land. Sponsored by Lepomis, Inc., the site has access to multiple public services and community amenities, and residents will have quick access to businesses along Highway 47 to the east. The unit mix includes 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans to serve non-elderly households earning at or below 60% AMI of which nine will be set aside for the Statewide Referral Network.





DeVille Manor (Oswego): DeVille Manor will feature 42 affordable apartments for seniors aged 55 and above. Housing Services Alliance, Inc. will construct a 4-story, fully accessible building that will include a leasing office and community gathering spaces. The development will feature 32 one- and 10 two-bedroom units along with on-site parking , a tot-lot, dog park, benches and grill area.





Flax Meadow Townhomes II (Highland): Turnstone Development will construct an 8 building, 32-unit townhome-style development for families with incomes between 30-60% Area Median Income. Flax Meadow Townhomes II will include 4 one-, 12 two- and 16 three-bedroom units. The project will provide surface parking with a total of 64 parking spaces, 8 of which will be ADA compliant.





North Point Homes of Sullivan (Sullivan): North Pointe Homes of Sullivan will provide 37 new single-family homes and duplexes at 21 sites throughout Sullivan. Bridge Builders Community Development Corporation is sponsoring this scattered site development which will provide a neighborhood-like setting. Each unit will have living and dining space, full kitchens and bathrooms. Additionally, units will have a covered front porch with room for seating as well as a weather-protected route into their homes. Each unit will also have a private rear concrete patio with access directly from each kitchen.





Rimini Place (Virden): Macoupin County Housing Services is seeking to address a shortage of quality affordable housing for working families in Macoupin County by replacing functionally obsolete public housing. Rimini Place will consist of 28 affordable single, duplex and triplex homes consisting of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedrooms. All homes will feature energy efficient/star-rated appliances, broadband internet infrastructure and feature attached garages. The development will be managed by the Macoupin County Housing Authority with project-based vouchers for all 28 homes.





Willis Senior Lofts (Rochelle): Rhizome Real Estate Development, Inc. will construct 69 units of independent senior housing for those aged 55 and older. The proposed design includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom units contained within a four-story apartment building. The development will include various amenities and services that will keep residents independent and active. All units will feature universal design features, Energy Star appliances, an energy efficient design and a comprehensive list of modern unit amenities. The proposed site includes ample parking for both residents and guests.













About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA (www.ihda.org) is a self-supporting state agency that finances the creation and the preservation of affordable housing across Illinois. Since its creation in 1967, IHDA has allocated $18 billion and financed approximately 255,000 affordable housing units for residents of Illinois.