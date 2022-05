RUSSIA, May 27 - Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

The prime ministers discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. They focused on investment and the implementation of joint energy and transport projects.

Mikhail Mishustin and Alikhan Smailov also noted the importance of deepening cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in the Eurasian Economic Union and other multilateral formats.