PennDOT to Begin Construction on Route 663 (North Charlotte Street) Intersection Improvement Project in New Hanover Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Wednesday, June 1, on a project to improve safety and travel on Route 663 (North Charlotte Street) through the intersection with Swamp Pike in New Hanover Township, Montgomery County.



Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will:

Reconstruct and widen Route 663 (North Charlotte Street) to accommodate left turn lanes on both approaches to Swamp Pike;

Install new ADA curb ramps, sidewalk, and traffic signals at the intersection; and

Replace and widen the existing 96-year-old culvert that carries Route 663 (North Charlotte Street) over Minsters Creek.

Beginning Wednesday, June 1, Route 663 (North Charlotte Street) motorists will encounter a lane closure between Swamp Pike and Swamp Picnic Road for sewer relocation operations. The lane closure will remain in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, June 8.

Following the sewer operations, Route 663 (North Charlotte Street) is scheduled to close between Swamp Pike and Swamp Picnic Road beginning Monday, June 13, for the culvert replacement over Ministers Creek. The closure is expected to remain in place 24/7 until late August.

During the closure, Route 663 (North Charlotte Street) motorists will be directed to use Swamp Pike and Route 73 (Big Road). Local access will be maintained up to the constriction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

J. Anderson Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $2,577,104 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to be completed this fall.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #







