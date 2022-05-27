South Gulph Road Periodic Lane Closure for Local Trail Improvement Project in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – South Gulph Road motorists will encounter a periodic right lane closure in both directions between Hayley Jackson Way and King of Prussia Road/Bill Smith Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, May 31, through Sunday, June 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for construction activities under a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This county-owned project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

