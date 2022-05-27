O6 ENV Announces New Website and Continued Services
O6 offers environmental remediation and industrial cleaningST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, MO [May 2022]- O6 Environmental, the waste disposal company in St. Louis, is proud to announce a new website and environmental services. The new site launched in 2021 and the services continue to be environmental remediation, industrial cleaning, hazardous waste disposal, and emergency waste cleanup. They work with the federal government, state agencies, and private businesses to deal with issues that include, but are not limited to, heavy metals, hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, radioactive materials, and PCBs.
O6 is a successful business because of their precision and integrity. Their military background makes operations efficient, while their training keeps them performing in compliance with all regulations. Every project is an opportunity for o6 to build a relationship with a client, and they continue to do so each time they get hired. They have done a wide variety of projects, from coal tar removal from a gas plant to cleaning a landfill gas scrubbing tower. They’ve also disposed of industrial waste and helped with the emergency response to a warehouse fire. They are also adept at removing hazardous materials like lead, asbestos, and mold.
O6 ENV is headquartered in St. Louis, MO but they offer services nationwide. Other states that have requested their services include New Jersey, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They have worked for companies such as Paric Corporation, Cedar Falls Utilities, Ameren, and AECOM/ComEd. They have 20 years of experience in tackling tough jobs and when possible, they also work to save the customer money. O6 continues to partner with EaglePicher Technologies, a company that provides battery power systems. The two organizations have extended their agreement of environmental services through 2022. The company is led by Dan Geisler, a service disabled veteran. To inquire about o6 services, call them at (314) 862-6671or send them a message from their website, https://o6env.com/.
06 ENV
6311 Bartmer Industrial Drive
St. Louis, MO
63130
http://www.google.com/maps/place/O6+Environmental,+LLC/@38.66398,-90.2992909,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x9c92e681a33d8a9!8m2!3d38.66398!4d-90.2992909
O6 Environmental
O6 Environmental
+1 314-862-6671
email us here