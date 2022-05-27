Statement from HHS Secretary Becerra: 2022 Medicare Part B Premium Increase Attributable to Alzheimer’s Drug Aduhelm Will Be Adjusted and Incorporated Into Upcoming 2023 Medicare Premium Determination

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that Medicare Part B premiums paid by Medicare beneficiaries for 2022 should be adjusted downward to account for an overestimate in costs attributable to the inclusion of new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm within the Medicare program for reimbursement. Due to the legal and operational hurdles in adjusting Medicare premiums midstream in 2022, the reduction in premium costs attributable to Aduhelm will be incorporated into Medicare premiums for 2023 to lower Part B premiums paid by Medicare beneficiaries. Secretary Becerra's decision to lower Medicare beneficiaries' premium payments came after he received a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) concluding tha cost savings from lower-than-expected Medicare Part B spending on Aduhelm can be passed along to Medicare beneficiaries by lowering the 2023 Part B premium. Read the CMS report.

“After receiving CMS's report reevaluating the 2022 Medicare Part B premiums, we have determined that we can put cost-savings directly back into the pockets of people enrolled in Medicare in 2023,” said Secretary Becerra. “We had hoped to achieve this sooner, but CMS explains that the options to accomplish this would not be feasible. CMS and HHS are committed to lowering health care costs – so we look forward to seeing this Medicare premium adjustment across the finish line to ensure seniors get their cost-savings in 2023.”