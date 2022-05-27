More about Georgia Medicaid clients asked to update account information to prepare for end of federal PHE

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services is preparing for redeterminations of Medicaid beneficiary eligibility by asking all clients to update their account information. This is the first step in the process to ensure eligible clients keep their coverage when the federal public health emergency (PHE) ends.
 
In March 2020, the federal government began allowing states temporary adjustments to enrollment and redetermination policies to help prevent people with Medicaid from losing their health coverage during the pandemic. Only clients who died, moved out of state, were incarcerated, or asked for their coverage to end had their cases closed.
 
The national PHE was previously extended through July 15, 2022. While it could be extended again, it is important for Georgia Medicaid clients to begin preparing by making sure their correct account details are listed in the Georgia Gateway customer portal.
 
Georgia Medicaid clients can quickly and easily report any information that has changed from their last application or renewal by logging in or signing up for an account at gateway.ga.gov. This includes changes to their phone number, address, job or income, and people in their household. 
 
Georgia Gateway now offers a paperless option for clients to receive documents via email as a convenience. Clients can learn how to opt-in to paperless by watching “Go Green!

