Concierge Auctions and Top Compass Agent Seth O'Byrne Host Event for San Diego Luxury Real Estate Agents

I wanted to share with these agents how Concierge Auctions is a beneficial tool for agents, sellers, and buyers of luxury real estate, and my experience working with the firm over the past eight years” — Seth O’Byrne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Concierge Auctions and top agent Seth O'Byrne of Compass hosted luxury real estate agents in La Jolla, California for an exclusive dinner at George's at the Cove to discuss the state of the luxury market.

As a member of the firm’s Agent Advisory Board, O'Byrne is familiar with the luxury auction process, an expert in the San Diego real estate market, and provides insights to guide the firm in regard to its relationship to the brokerage community.

“Having worked with Seth and his clients for several years now, we have witnessed and admired his real estate experience, marketing insights, and contagious personality, which has led him to becoming one of the top agents in the San Diego real estate market and beyond,” stated Mario Vargas, SVP of Corporate Development. “It was only natural to ask him to host this dinner with us."

O’Byrne, an agent representing luxury clientele, has closed over $1 billion in residential home sales in San Diego since 2004. His focus is on social media marketing and high-production video differentiates himself from the rest. O’Byrne is a major influencer in the real estate industry and a fresh voice for modern business.

“For several years, Concierge Auctions has impressed me with their cutting-edge marketing materials and comprehensive sales strategies. When they asked to host this dinner alongside their team, I was thrilled to introduce them to some of the other top agents I admire in the San Diego area. I wanted to share with these agents how Concierge Auctions is a beneficial tool for agents, sellers, and buyers of luxury real estate, and my experience working with the firm over the past eight years," stated Seth O’Byrne.

The dinner consisted of 20-plus luxury real estate agents in San Diego sharing insights on the agent tools for success and introductions to Concierge Auctions’ high-end auction process. As Concierge Auctions continues to expand their Corporate Development initiatives, they will attend luxury conferences, brand sponsorships, and host high end dinners to build lifelong relationships.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About the Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board

The Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an esteemed group of real estate industry leaders, who have billions of dollars combined in global luxury sales. A ‘think tank’ on the state of luxury real estate sales and marketing, the agents and brokers on the Concierge Auctions Advisory Board meet to discuss market trends and predictions, share marketing insights and strategies, and guide Concierge Auctions, particularly with its relationship to the brokerage community. These esteemed Advisory Board members work with global high-end clients, and have extensive familiarity with the luxury auction process as well as a proven track record with Concierge Auctions. Board members include: Frank Aazami, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Private Client Group, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matt Beall, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, Princeville, Hawaii; Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, Utah; Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®/Luxury Portfolio International®, Dallas, Texas; John McMonigle, McMonigle Team, Orange County/Newport Beach, California; Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties, Palm Beach, Florida; Seth O'Byrne, COMPASS, San Diego, California; Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living, Las Vegas, Nevada; Lourdes Alatriste, Douglas Elliman, Miami, Florida; Brad Hermes, Douglas Elliman, Houston, Texas; and John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Prime Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.