Conner Roofing: A St. Louis Family Roofing Company You Can Trust!
Family owned and reliableST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conner Roofing is a local, family-owned business that has been serving St. Louis and the surrounding areas since 1993. Conner Roofing uses only the highest quality materials and workmanship. They pride themselves on treating every job as if it were their own family’s residence or business. Conner Roofing delivers superior products and services at rates that are competitive and will match any reputable, licensed company’s bid. Conner Roofing has preferred certified installer status with the top-rated roofing manufacturers in the country, such as CertainTeed and Owens Corning, to name a few. In comparison, less than 2% of the roofing companies in the US are certified installers through any specific manufacturer. Conner Roofing is available to answer any questions and will always offer color samples to ensure the client has all the information necessary to make the best choice with the options available to them. When you hire Conner Roofing for your upcoming roofing project in St. Louis, you’ll get quality coupled with peace of mind. We set high standards and train our team members to provide the highest level of service. For all of your roofing needs, give Conner Roofing a call today.
Conner Roofing can also install or repair gutters on your home. If your gutters are old or have issues with leaks, Conner Roofing can help. They offer either 5” or 6” gutter sizes, which will divert the water away from your roofline. This process can also help prevent further damage to other areas of your home and can help prevent dangerous ice patches that occur in the cold of St. Louis winters. One mistake many gutter installers make is underestimating the amount of water that can converge on a single location. With nearly 30 years of gutter experience, Conner Roofing has seen it all and are able to provide expert level decisions when repairing or installing a new gutter system.
Conner Roofing Google Reviews
“Conner Roofing replaced our roof and also helped with resetting our gutter. The company was quick to respond to calls/messages, easy to work with, and had great customer service with project manager Chris.” - Nathan Jones
“Conner Roofing did a complete roof tear down and installation for us after storm damage. They were there to meet with the insurance adjuster and fought to get more damage covered. The day of the install was quick and easy. They were there promptly and finished in a day. Everything looks great!” - Ering Lasinski
“Chris came out gave me a good estimate and took the time to explain and discuss the gutter options for my home. The crew also replaced some bad soffit and facia boards on the old house. They did excellent work! I’m very happy with the new gutters on my house and the improved drainage on my property. Conner roofing does outstanding work at a good price!” -Neil Tierney
Conner Roofing St. Louis
1322 W Lark Industrial Drive
Fenton, MO 63026
(314) 375-7475
Rob Conner
Conner Roofing
+1 314-375-7475
