Education Technology Insights Names Link-Systems International (LSI) Top Student Service Provider 2022

LSI earns Top Student Service Provider award--proving that holistic, student-centric service through academic partnership is the key to innovation.

All of the credit for earning this award goes to our amazing employees.”
— Vincent Forese, President

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In their May publication, Education Technology Insights magazine features companies with expertise in offering innovative, state-of-the-art student service solutions. In their article announcing the Student Service edition, the magazine confirms that a “distinguished panel comprising CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and the Education Technology Insights magazine’s editorial board has compiled a list of student service solution companies.” From that list, LSI emerged the winner of this year’s Top Student Service Provider award.

“All of the credit for earning this award goes to our amazing employees,” said Vincent Forese, President. “They are the heart and soul of our organization, ensuring that students are the primary focus of our efforts.” LSI student service solutions include NetTutor® online tutoring with 24x7 access to professional tutors and academic coaches for homework help, writing review services, study tips, and test preparation; Pisces® central hub for academic support and student services meetings, staffing & scheduling, referrals, case management, and reporting; Sofia™ auto-graded homework system with just-in-time learning aids and 24x7 access to help from NetTutor; and Education Visibility Services™ data visibility, analytics, and early warning system. Visit https://www.educationtechnologyinsights.com/link-systems-international to read the full article.

Link-Systems International, Inc.
+1 813-674-0660 ext. 204
