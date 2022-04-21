Link Systems International Announces Continued Partnership with California Virtual Campus – Online Education Initiative

NetTutor is a proud sponsor of the 2022 ACTLA conference (actla.info)

CVC-OEI has renewed its competitively-bid contract for LSI’s NetTutor® online tutoring services and Pisces® online tutoring platform.

I can say unequivocally that Link-Systems' student service solutions have significantly improved our ability to support online student success and meet student equity goals.” — Dr. Jory Hadsell, Vice Chancellor, Foothill-De Anza CCD

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nine years, Link-Systems International (LSI) has been collaborating with ACTLA to optimize tutoring and related services, with a special emphasis on meeting the needs of students who have traditionally been underrepresented in higher education. The effectiveness of the ACTLA-LSI partnership has been demonstrated during the annual ACTLA conference, through the development of online tutoring standards, and in alliance with institutions of higher education across the country.

At this year's ACTLA conference, LSI is pleased to announce the renewal of their contract and partnership with the California Virtual Campus – Online Education Initiative (CVC-OEI). This extension ensures that NetTutor will continue to provide students with 24/7 online tutoring and, offering a seamless user experience, the NetTutor platform (Pisces) may be used by faculty and campus staff. Of their partnership, Dr. Jory Hadsell, Vice Chancellor at Foothill–De Anza Community College District and Executive Sponsor of CVC-OEI, reflects, "The Link-Systems leadership team has consistently approached our relationship as truly collaborative partners, and they have demonstrated an ongoing stake in our success. Their focus on putting student success first and appreciation for input from our stakeholders has fueled a collaborative partnership that allows us to effectively serve students from a diverse set of colleges and demographics. I can say unequivocally that Link-Systems' student service solutions, specifically NetTutor and Pisces, have significantly improved our ability to support online student success and meet student equity goals."

One such collaboration was the formation of the Sharing Technology and Academic Resources in California (STAR-CA) Consortium (www.STAR-CA.org) which launched in 2019 and was modeled after the STAR-NY Consortium. STAR-CA is an online tutoring solution that organizes the availability of campus tutors from across the system for access by students at sister colleges, using Pisces as the online tutoring platform. College tutors' availability is supplemented by NetTutor to ensure online tutoring is available when students need help. “STAR-CA subsidizes each college so it can make more support available to students. It augments the work of campus tutors so that students can always find the help they need. This is critical given the competing priorities of working adults and students who struggle to find quiet time in a shared household.” stated Dr. Edward Pohlert, faculty at MiraCosta College and STAR-CA Director. “We look forward to seeing more students enroll and get the support they need as we bounce back from COVID-caused unfinished learning.”

Reacting to LSI's announcement at this year’s ACTLA conference, Ted Blake, Learning Center Coordinator at Mt. San Jacinto College, shares, "Link-Systems is a partner to the learning assistance community and a collaborator in serving our students. Their student-centric philosophy is evident with student service solutions that are inclusive, accessible, equitable, and sustainable. In my position as ACTLA President-Elect and as a founding and Council member of STAR-CA, I am proud to partner with LSI to help students."