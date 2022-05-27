Submit Release
Vector Tank Solutions Launches New Website and Business

Vector Tank Solutions Logo

Vector Tank Solutions

Storage tank example

Storage tank example

Tank shell

Tank shell

Vector Tank Solutions launches inspections and environmental services business and website.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, MO [May 2022] - Vector Tank Solutions would like to proudly announce the launch of their new website. The site shows off the company’s services in a clear, organized way. Those services are cleanly divided into inspections and environmental services. The inspections are gathered into two sections- one for the type of inspection needed like storage tanks and pressure vessels (which includes bullets, spheres, cokers, columns, and towers) and the other for the locations and buildings that will need an inspection, such as refineries and power plants. The environmental section is divided into two parts: industrial cleaning and tank removal. Industrial cleaning ensures that tanks stay safe, operational, and compliant with regulations. Tank removal services cover tanks that are above or below ground. Vector Tank Solutions offers ultrasonic testing and there are already plans in progress to expand the site and include more information about this service.

Vector Tank Solutions focuses on customer service and finding the best solution for their clients. Their small company size allows them to move faster than bigger companies. They provide inspection services to all 50 states. They also do ultrasonic, magnetic, and penetrant testing according to their SNT-TC-1A certification. They are partnered with STI SPFA, API, and PEI.

Vector Tank Solutions is a brand new company as of 2022. They were formed when the current managing director and current inspection manager came together and had the idea that experienced, knowledgeable inspectors could serve customers on a personal level and offer unique, applicable solutions. Veteran owned, they are certified as both American Petroleum Institute and Steel Tank Institute inspectors. Call them to schedule an inspection at 1-800-606-9120 or email them at info@vector-corp.com to request a quote.

Vector Tank Solutions
725 Kingsland Avenue
St. Louis MO 63130
1-800-606-9120

Vector Tank Solutions
Vector Tank Solutions
+ 1-800-606-9120
email us here

Vector Tank Solutions Launches New Website and Business

