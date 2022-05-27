Rainbow trout stocking schedule for June in the Clearwater Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region will be stocking approximately 37,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout in June. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be stocked Number of Fish stocked Campbells Pond Jun 6-10 1,000 Fenn Pond Jun 6-10 500 White Sands Pond Jun 6-10 400 Tolo Lake Jun 6-10 700 Long Gulch Pond Jun 6-10 600 Five Mile Pond Jun 6-10 800 Karolyns Pond Jun 6-10 400 Elk Creek Reservoir Jun 6-10 3,000 Kiwanis Park Pond Jun 6-10 750 Robinson Pond Jun 6-10 500 Tunnel Pond Jun 6-10 500 Deer Creek Reservoir Jun 13-17 1,875 Campbells Pond Jun 20-24 1,000 Fenn Pond Jun 20-24 500 White Sands Pond Jun 20-24 400 Deyo Reservoir Jun 20-24 3,600 Dworshak Reservoir Jun 20-24 2,325 Tolo Lake Jun 27-Jul 1 700 Long Gulch Pond Jun 27-Jul 1 600 Karolyns Pond Jun 27-Jul 1 400 Crooked Creek Jun 27-Jul 1 250 Elk Creek Reservoir Jun 27-Jul 1 1,500 Moose Creek Reservoir Jun 27-Jul 1 3,000 Soldiers Meadow Reservoir Jun 27-Jul 1 2,000 Winchester Lake Jun 27-Jul 1 6,000 Spring Valley Reservoir Jun 27-Jul 1 4,200

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.