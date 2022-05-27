Submit Release
Rainbow trout stocking schedule for June in the Clearwater Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region will be stocking approximately 37,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout in June. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water

Week to be stocked

Number of Fish stocked

Campbells Pond

Jun 6-10

1,000

Fenn Pond

Jun 6-10

500

White Sands Pond

Jun 6-10

400

Tolo Lake

Jun 6-10

700

Long Gulch Pond

Jun 6-10

600

Five Mile Pond

Jun 6-10

800

Karolyns Pond

Jun 6-10

400

Elk Creek Reservoir

Jun 6-10

3,000

Kiwanis Park Pond

Jun 6-10

750

Robinson Pond

Jun 6-10

500

Tunnel Pond

Jun 6-10

500

Deer Creek Reservoir

Jun 13-17

1,875

Campbells Pond

Jun 20-24

1,000

Fenn Pond

Jun 20-24

500

White Sands Pond

Jun 20-24

400

Deyo Reservoir

Jun 20-24

3,600

Dworshak Reservoir

Jun 20-24

2,325

Tolo Lake

Jun 27-Jul 1

700

Long Gulch Pond

Jun 27-Jul 1

600

Karolyns Pond

Jun 27-Jul 1

400

Crooked Creek

Jun 27-Jul 1

250

Elk Creek Reservoir

Jun 27-Jul 1

1,500

Moose Creek Reservoir

Jun 27-Jul 1

3,000

Soldiers Meadow Reservoir

Jun 27-Jul 1

2,000

Winchester Lake

Jun 27-Jul 1

6,000

Spring Valley Reservoir

Jun 27-Jul 1

4,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

 

 

 

