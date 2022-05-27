Rainbow trout stocking schedule for June in the Clearwater Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region will be stocking approximately 37,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout in June. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be stocked
|
Number of Fish stocked
|
Campbells Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
1,000
|
Fenn Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
500
|
White Sands Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
400
|
Tolo Lake
|
Jun 6-10
|
700
|
Long Gulch Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
600
|
Five Mile Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
800
|
Karolyns Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
400
|
Elk Creek Reservoir
|
Jun 6-10
|
3,000
|
Kiwanis Park Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
750
|
Robinson Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
500
|
Tunnel Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
500
|
Deer Creek Reservoir
|
Jun 13-17
|
1,875
|
Campbells Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
1,000
|
Fenn Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
500
|
White Sands Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
400
|
Deyo Reservoir
|
Jun 20-24
|
3,600
|
Dworshak Reservoir
|
Jun 20-24
|
2,325
|
Tolo Lake
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
700
|
Long Gulch Pond
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
600
|
Karolyns Pond
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
400
|
Crooked Creek
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
250
|
Elk Creek Reservoir
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
1,500
|
Moose Creek Reservoir
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
3,000
|
Soldiers Meadow Reservoir
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
2,000
|
Winchester Lake
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
6,000
|
Spring Valley Reservoir
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
4,200
For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.
Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.