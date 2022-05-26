Temporary Road Closure of Bingo Creek Road in Clearwater County

PotlatchDeltic and Idaho Department of Lands jointly announce a temporary road closure of the Bingo Creek Road and all its tributaries, to all recreational activities and public entry. The closure is attributed to extremely heavy commercial traffic. Both landowners will be implementing multiple large-scale salvage logging operations along with other emergency forest management activities due to the 2021 wildland fires in the area.

The Bingo Creek Road is a narrow one-lane low volume road located in Clearwater County that will be unsafe for public use during this time. The road closure began May 2nd and will last until September 30th, 2022. Road conditions will be evaluated in September, closures may be extended through the end of the year.

Resources